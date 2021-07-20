Urgent bridge repairs: Disruptions set for State Highway 2 near Taneatua

The works are set to take place on Thursday, Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency says. Photo / File

Traffic disruptions are likely on State Highway 2 this Thursday as urgent repair works are undertaken on the Pekatahi Bridge north of Taneatua.

It follows a non-structural safety issue identified by Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency during a three-day closure last week.

The works will be undertaken between 9am and 3pm and while Stop/Go traffic management will be in place, delays could take up to 15 minutes long.

"The closure has been scheduled during the school holidays to minimise disruption to motorists," NZTA said.

"In the event of bad weather or other unforeseen circumstances, work may be postponed."