Upping minimum wage, pay equity, doubling sick leave: What Bay businesses think of Labour's policies

Labour's policies include upping the minimum wage, pay equity and doubling sick leave. Photo / Getty Images

Zoe Hunter
Multimedia journalist

Industries relying on low-skilled labour will be the hardest hit by Labour's proposal to up the minimum wage and double sick leave, Bay business leaders and lawyers say.

They say some businesses could incur additional

Labour's 2020 campaign policies