Two people were taken to hospital after a three-car crash in Pāpāmoa.

A police spokeswoman said the crash, on Pāpāmoa Beach Rd between McCallum Pl and Parton Rd, was reported at 8.28pm yesterday.

A St John spokesman said one ambulance was sent to the scene.

Two patients with moderate injuries were taken to Tauranga Hospital, he said.