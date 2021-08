Emergency services were notified about the death on Wednesday, earlier this week. Photo / File

Police are investigating after a person was discovered dead in a Katikati residence earlier this week.

A spokesperson said the person was found on Wednesday afternoon, August 4.

At this stage, police were treating the person's death as unexplained and inquiries were under way to establish what happened.

Katikati is a town located at the Uretara Stream near a tidal inlet around 40km northwest of Tauranga in the Bay of Plenty.