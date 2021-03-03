Two new beach wheelchairs donated for Waihī Beach

Goldfields' student Madison Snow having fun at Anzac Bay in one of the beach wheelchairs with teacher aid Michelle Kleynhans. Photo / Anna Schroeder

Two new beach wheelchairs have been donated by the Waihī Beach community after seeing the tremendous support a borrowed one made over summer.

One wheelchair was donated by a beach resident and the other by Waihī Beach LJ Hooker Real Estate.

Waihī Beach Events and Promotions marketing coordinator Cindy Clare says they have been working with Halberg Foundation adviser Dave MacCalman on sourcing beach wheelchairs, and also implementing a larger fundraising project to purchase and instal disability mats at Waihī Beach.

"The feedback we have had from the community is really positive, as we want our beach to be inclusive and accessible to all."

Students from Goldfields School in Paeroa visited Waihī Beach last Monday for a Beach Day. Dave MacCalman, who coordinated the purchase of the wheelchairs, delivered them to Anzac Bay.

Isabelle Lingott (therapist assistant) with Goldfields School student Mia Kauika relaxing in the beach wheelchair. Photo / Anna Schroeder

He says the donated beach wheelchairs came about because of the momentum and support of the Waihī Beach locals.

Dave says, "We posted information about the borrowed beach wheelchair seven weeks ago, and now we have two new beach wheelchairs worth more than $15,000, which can be used year-round. Locals have shown tremendous support.

"This is the first step in making Waihī Beach more accessible so everyone can enjoy and access our beach."

Cindy says it was great to see the students enjoying the new chairs.

Beach Day is all for the kids, says Beach Day organiser Tina Nopper from Goldfields School.

"The beach wheelchairs are such a great addition to the day as the students could safely access the beach and enjoy long periods of time in the water."

The Goldfields Beach Day is supported by Waihī Beach Coastguard and Waihī Beach Lifeguard Services. The organisations were there to support and keep all the kids safe.

Waihī College's Emily Alexander paddles student Anthea Chandler around. Photo / Anna Schroeder

In addition, Year 12 and 13 students of Waihī and Paeroa Colleges were there to kayak and hang out with Goldfield students and help in other ways.

Beach Day couldn't happen without this vital support from these community groups, as this is quite difficult for parents to coordinate on their own, Tina says.



"The kids are having this amazing experience due to all the support of these organisations."

Several of Waihī College's Hug Group students joined Goldfields for the day and said they had an amazing time, says Waihī College coordinator Wendy Shave.

The Hub Group is a study period where students can choose to take part in practical courses such as defensive driving and volunteering with the community.

Wendy says, "It gives the students valuable life skills for when they leave school to join the wider community."