Two injured in 'house bus' crash in Ngawaro, Bay of Plenty

The single vehicle crash was reported to police just before 2pm today. Photo / NZME

Two people have been injured after a "house bus" crashed off the road in Ngawaro in the Bay of Plenty, Tauranga Transport Operations Centre reports.

A St John spokesperson said one person with serious injuries was transported to Rotorua Hospital and one person with moderate injuries was transported to Tauranga Hospital, both by ambulance.

St John was alerted to the incident at 1.45pm and responded with two helicopters and two ambulances.

A police spokesperson said emergency services were responding to a serious crash on SH36 in Ngawaro.

Waka Kotahi New Zealand Transport Agency reported at 3.05pm the road was now fully clear.

Earlier, police said the road was likely to be closed for some time and diversions were being put in place at Te Matai Rd, Dudley Rd and Whataroa Rd.