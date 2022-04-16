Police were notified of a crash in Pāpāmoa last night. Photo / NZME

A car crash in Pāpāmoa overnight has injured five people, one seriously.

The crash was reported at 1am. Police said it was on Pāpāmoa Beach Rd and involved a car and a fence.

One person was initially trapped in the car after the crash. They were taken to hospital with serious to critical injuries, along with another person involved in the crash.

Two people sustained moderate injuries and the remaining two had minor injuries.

Police said they are investigating the circumstances of the crash.

Three St John ambulances attended the scene, and treated three of those involved before transporting two to hospital.