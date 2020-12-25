Two-car crash reported on State Highway 2, near Te Puna

A two-car crash was reported on SH2 near Te Puna about 11am: Police

Three people were injured following a two-car crash on State Highway 2 near Te Puna this morning.

A police media spokeswoman said a crash involving two cars was reported at the intersection of Te Puna Quarry Rd on SH2 about 11am.

There were reports of moderate injuries but it was unclear how many people were involved in the crash.

One lane of SH2 was reported to have been blocked after the crash.

St John Ambulance also attended the incident just before 11am and transported three patients in moderate condition to Tauranga Hospital.

Earlier today, police received a report of a crash involving a car and a cyclist at the intersection of Maunganui Rd and Salisbury Ave just after 8am.

The cyclist was reported to have serious injuries and was taken to Tauranga Hospital, the spokeswoman said.

Meanwhile, a caravan was reported to have came unhooked from a car and blocked one lane on Takitimu Dr briefly.

It appears Fire Emergency New Zealand attended and assisted the owner to reattach the caravan.