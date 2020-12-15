Bay of Plenty holiday season traffic delays: Bay Dreams road closures

NZTA are asking motorists to drive safely this holiday season with major traffic delays expected coming into the Bay. Photo / File

Traffic delays into the Bay of Plenty are expected over the holiday season as people flock to the beach for their summer breaks.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency is encouraging motorists to do their part in keeping the roads safe by planning ahead, driving sober, buckling up and slowing down.

Director of regional relationships Steve Mutton said more cars on the road, tired drivers and people driving on unfamiliar roads can make holiday driving stressful and risky.

Where possible, motorists are asked to plan ahead and travel outside peak periods.

"In the Bay of Plenty, motorists should be prepared for heavy traffic on State Highway 29 over the Kaimai Ranges, on State Highway 2 between Paeroa and Waihi and again between Katikati and Tauranga.

"Traffic between Katikati and Tauranga is expected to be at its heaviest in the days leading up to January 3, due to the Bay Dreams event in Mount Maunganui."

With fewer people travelling overseas because of Covid-19 this year, the Christmas-New Year holiday period is expected to be a busy time on Bay of Plenty roads, Mutton said.

"We don't want anyone's holiday to be marred by an avoidable tragedy on the roads. Deaths and serious injuries on our roads are not inevitable, and New Zealanders don't need to accept that serious crashes are just another part of the holidays.

"We're all human and we can all make mistakes, but every one of us also has the power to make decisions which will keep the roads safer for everyone. Mistakes are inevitable – deaths and serious injuries from crashes aren't."

Road closures around Trustpower Baypark will be in place for the Bay Dreams Music Festival. Photo / File

Bay Dreams

There will be extensive traffic management in place around Baypark Arena and the surrounding area on January 3 for the Bay Dreams music festival.

A number of temporary road closures will be in place on State Highway 2 between Bayfair and Sandhurst Drive.

Motorists are advised to use alternative routes where possible or plan their travel outside of festival hours to avoid potential delays and detours.

Up to 20,000 people are expected to attend the main event which starts at 11am and finishes at 10.30pm.

Bay Dreams road closures - from 7pm Sunday until 1am Monday

• State Highway 2 between Te Maunga intersection and Sandhurst Drive, in both directions

• State Highway 2 between Bayfair Roundabout and Te Maunga intersection, eastbound lanes only

• State Highway 29A between State Highway 2 and Maungatapu, southbound lane only

In addition to these closures, Truman Lane will be partially closed to traffic from 7pm on January 2 and fully closed all day January 3.

Signposted detours will be in place via Girven Rd, Maranui St and Sandhurst Drive.

If you are travelling at these times, please drive with caution, reduce your speed and follow the directions provided on traffic management signage.

For any complaints during the Bay Dreams festival please call or text 0274 116 116. For noise complaints please call Tauranga City Council on 07 577 7000.