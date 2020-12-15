All bar one Tauranga councillor signs letter asking local government minister Nanaia Mahuta not to appoint commission

Councillor John Robson did not sign the letter. Photo / George Novak

Eight of nine Tauranga City Council elected councillors have signed a letter asking the Minister of Local Government not to appoint a commission to replace them.

The letter was sent to Minister Nanaia Mahuta on Monday and tabled in a council meeting yesterday afternoon.

It was signed by all elected members except councillor John Robson.

Asked about his reasons for not signing, Robson told the Bay of Plenty Times: "Out of professional courtesy to my colleagues, I will comment on why after the minister's decision."

The letter is in response to the minister's letter on December 4 announcing her intention to replace the council's elected members with a Government-appointed commission in the new year, unless she was persuaded otherwise.

She gave the council two weeks to respond and indicated she would make a final decision early next year.

The elected members' letter asked the minister to reconsider her decision to appoint a commission and requested she appoint a Crown manager and observer instead.

"We strongly request that you do not appoint a commission.

"With a lesser level of intervention ... we believe that the governance of Tauranga City Council can be transformed for the better, a way that does not involve the disenfranchisement of our residents and the democratic deficit that would result from the appointment of a commission.

"We would like the opportunity to improve governance in a sustainable way, one that preserves civic and democratic participation."

The manager and observer option "now has support from all but one elected member".

Four of the five councillors who previously voted against bringing in a Crown manager and observer signed the letter: Steve Morris, Dawn Kiddie, Andrew Hollis and Kelvin Clout.

Robson is the fifth.

The letter acknowledged issues of how elected members have "behaved towards each other", promised to address them, and apologised to the community.

"We acknowledge the fact that past behaviours have, at times, had a negative impact on our working relationships with each other, staff, and our community and we understand this has contributed negatively to public trust and confidence.

"We accept responsibility for this and apologise to our community for its negative impact."

It says "recent resignations" have created the "opportunity and catalyst for ongoing change". Mayor Tenby Powell resigned last month - minutes after using his casting vote to pass the Crown manager and observer vote - and councillor Jako Abrie bowed out in October.

The letter addresses several specific concerns the minister raised, including the council's habit of relitigating past decisions.

The councillors committed to a more collaborative approach to decision-making responsibilities and have agreed "not to relitigate decisions of the majority of council without substantial cause or agreement".

They list nine "highlights" of milestones the council had achieved despite its conflict and challenges, including implementing council-led kerbside waste collection service, starting a task force to address homelessness, and recommending a Māori ward.

The elected members also sought to assure the minister they were ready to deal with the council's pressured financial situation and set a "robust" long-term plan with "realistic" rates.

Tauranga City Council met for two days this week to work on the long-term plan 2021-31. Photo / George Novak

In yesterday's meeting, which was to discuss the development of a draft long-term plan, the council agreed to send the minister a copy of the resolutions from the day.

The council backed development of a plan scenario that would see rates rise about 45 per cent over the next three years.

That includes a 6.5 per cent portion of next year's rise for the long-heralded council-run kerbside waste collection service.

All councillors present backed using that scenario as the baseline or starting point for the plan development, with staff to report back in February.

All bar councillor Heidi Hughes supported adding on spending on transport projects that would help unlock development in the Pāpāmoa East suburbs of Wairakei and yet-to-be-built greenfield site of Te Tumu.

Te Tumu, where a population of 15,000 could live one day, has been tied up in the Māori Land and Māori Appellant courts and is years behind the original schedule, with the earliest estimate for construction now 2026.

The decision would mean the $80m Papamoa East Interchange, the cost of which would be split with the NZ Transport Agency, could be built by 2026, along with two other local roading projects to support it.

Councillor Heidi Hughes, flanked by councillors Larry Baldock and John Robson on Monday. Photo / George Novak

Council chief executive Marty Grenfell said the interchange was the "key enabling project ... if the council wishes to ignite the east and unlock the land".

Hughes argued the Te Tumu funding should wait in order to limit urban sprawl - "car-dependent suburbs rolling out for miles ... in Pāpāmoa East" - and to avoid channelling money away from investing in amenities for existing areas of the city and incentivising intensification.

Others argued the council needed to support building both upwards and outwards to address the city's housing crisis and meet Government policy requirements, and that Pāpāmoa East residents needed the interchange now.