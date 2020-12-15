Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta to meet with council collective Smartgrowth

Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta. Photo / File

Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta will virtually join a Smartgrowth leadership group meeting today.

Smartgrowth, a sub-regional partnership of three councils - Tauranga City, Western Bay of Plenty District and Bay of Plenty Regional - tangata whenua and the Bay of Plenty District Health Board formed an urban growth partnership with the Government in August.

The 15-year-old collective also agreed to invite up to three ministers to join the group, with voting rights.

The ministers were to be appointed after the election and were expected to be those with portfolios involving local government, urban development or the like, given Smartgrowth's remit to manage joined-up, long-term growth planning.

Independent chairman of Smartgrowth, Bill Wasley, said Mahuta was the only minister appointed so far and was expected to join tomorrow's meeting mid-morning, virtually.

The minister has announced her intention to replace the elected members of one of the partner councils, Tauranga City, with a Government-appointed commission.

Tauranga acting mayor Tina Salisbury and councillors John Robson and Larry Baldock represent the council on the leadership group.

The New Zealand Transport Agency is also a member of the group but does not have voting rights.

The meeting will be held at the Western Bay of Plenty District Council from 9.30am.

Items on the agenda include a peer review of the Urban Form and Transport Development's work, an update on the progress of the urban growth partnership and a discussion of a briefing paper to incoming ministers expected to be heard in confidential