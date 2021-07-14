Two car crash in Paengaroa on State Highway 2

Police are at the scene of a crash between two cars on State Highway 2 in Paengaroa. Photo / NZME

Two people are trapped after a crash involving two cars in Paengaroa tonight.

A police spokeswoman confirmed police were called to reports of a crash on State Highway 2 between the Tauranga Eastern Link roundabout and Wilson Rd.

She said the road was blocked and two people appeared to be trapped in the car.

"Initial indications are three people are involved."

She said one was in a serious condition, one in a moderate condition and another had minor injuries.

