Te Puke brings Tai Mitchell Shield back

Te Puke's Tai Mitchell Shield winning squad. Photo / Jodi Purdie

Some might say normal service has been resumed after Sunday's Tai Mitchell boys' final.

All of the last four finals - including Saturday's - have been between Te Puke and Tauranga West.

After winning the first two, it was Tauranga West that triumphed the last time the tournament was held, in 2019.

Te Puke got back to winning ways at the 2021 final held at Murray Salt Stadium, with a 26-12 win over its perennial rivals. Te Puke had also beaten Tauranga West when the two sides met in round robin play.

Victory in the final meant Te Puke was unbeaten in the tournament.

Te Puke coach Aaron Sutherland, who was on the coaching team in 2019, said it was nice to get the shield back.

''And it's always nice to win,'' he said.

He said he and the rest of the coaching team are proud of the players and the way they played.

''They didn't go into their shells or get too nervous. They threw the ball around and put on a good display of running rugby with a high skill level and a lot of confidence. And they had a lot of fun which is what we were trying to get them to do.''

He said the skill level of the whole squad was probably what gave Te Puke the edge in the tournament.

''That was possibly the difference, being able to play an expansive, flowing brand of rugby. I think they only kicked the ball once or twice the whole time.''

Defence also proved to be significant.

''I think we only had five or six tries scored against us.

''We are really proud of the effort and the attitude, they are a really good bunch of boys and they deserve the success and we are just really proud of them.''

While the Tai Mitchell tournament has been held for 80 years, this was the first where there was also a girls' tournament - the girls playing 10-a-side rugby.

Te Puke's girls' team was close to making it a double, just being beaten in the final 20-10, by Rotorua Gold.