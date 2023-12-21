Two trucks have crashed on State Highway 2 in Tauranga.

Road cones from a roading truck involved in a collision with another truck near Tauranga’s Harbour Bridge are being used to cordon off the area, a witness says.

Traffic is backed up across the bridge after the crash near the entrance to Bridge Marina on the Mount Maunganui side of the bridge about 10.30am.

A witness said people from the “road safety” truck were using the road cones it was carrying to help divert traffic from the lane where the crash had happened

Traffic was heavily backed up, he said.

Google Maps’ traffic tool says congestion is high in the area.

A police spokeswoman said early reports were that two people have minor injuries.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said one truck is on the scene helping police and ambulance.

More to come.












