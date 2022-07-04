Emergency services arrived at the scene around 7.30am. Photo / NZME

Drivers are being warned about diesel on the road after a crash between a car and a tractor.

The crash on the Tauranga Eastern Link happened around 7am and emergency services arrived 30 minutes later.

The crash happened between the Kaituna River Bridge and the Parton Rd overpass on the sweeping bend.

A police spokeswoman said people from inside the car and the tractor were not injured.

UPDATE 7:40AM

This crash is blocking the left lane WESTBOUND (towards Tauranga) after Kaituna Bridge. Pass with care and expect some delays. ^TP https://t.co/szGZizXsdQ — Waka Kotahi NZTA Waikato/BoP (@WakaKotahiWaiBP) July 4, 2022

She said there was some diesel on the road and a heavy haulage vehicle had been called to move the tractor which was partially blocking one of the lanes.

Waka Kotahi New Zealand Transport Agency said the crash was blocking the left lane westbound towards Tauranga after the Kaituna Bridge.

A Tauranga City Council spokesman said one lane was closed and commuters could expect delays.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand responded with two trucks and one has since left.

St John was also called to the scene.

Power pole arcing after large truck reverses into it

A truck driver is concerned about an arcing power pole on the highway after he reversed into it this morning.

Police were called around 8.22am after a large truck and trailer reversed into a power pole on State Highway 2 opposite Gill Lane in Whakamārama.

A police spokeswoman said there had been damage to the power pole which was arcing, but it was still upright.

9:05AM - Reports of a crash on #SH2, near Barrett Rd in Whakamarama, with power lines affected. Please follow directions of emergency services. Delays in the area are possible. ^TP pic.twitter.com/6Pffs0Il7U — Waka Kotahi NZTA Waikato/BoP (@WakaKotahiWaiBP) July 4, 2022

She said the driver was not injured but was not moving the vehicle until police arrived as he had concerns about it falling onto the highway.

Waka Kotahi New Zealand Transport Agency said power lines were affected and has advised drivers to follow the instructions of emergency services.

More to come.