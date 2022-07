Police said the two-crash had blocked the east-bound lane. Photo / NZME

Police said the two-crash had blocked the east-bound lane. Photo / NZME

Heavy congestion has cleared following a crash on State Highway 29A near The Lakes roundabout.

The city-bound lane was blocked, a Tauranga City Council spokesman said.

SH29A TAURIKO, TAURANGA - 9:25AM

An earlier crash on #SH29A, just east of The Lakes SH29/36 Roundabout, has now been cleared. Allow extra time as delays in the area ease. ^TP pic.twitter.com/QQCG5MIYTY — Waka Kotahi NZTA Waikato/BoP (@WakaKotahiWaiBP) July 3, 2022

A police spokeswoman said the two-crash had blocked the east-bound lane and there were no injuries