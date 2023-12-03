Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Bay of Plenty Times

How to ask about pay in a job interview: Job seekers reluctant to discuss salary, study finds

Carmen Hall
By
5 mins to read
SEEK career coach Leah Lambart says its research shows some jobseekers are not confident enough to talk about salary at their interview.

SEEK career coach Leah Lambart says its research shows some jobseekers are not confident enough to talk about salary at their interview.

“Know your worth.”

That’s the advice from Seek career coach Leah Lambart following research by the company that shows 46 per cent of 334 jobseekers surveyed rarely or never brought up salary expectations .

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Bay of Plenty Times