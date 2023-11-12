Voyager 2023 media awards
Jobs and pay: Experts at odds over salary transparency as Seek data revealed

Carmen Hall
By
7 mins to read
Love HR founder Stephanie Love believes all job advertisements should have salary bands. Photo / Monica Ferguson Photography

  • People’s salaries should be made public, some Bay of Plenty experts say, with one saying a lack of transparency creates “tension and a divided workforce”
  • But others argue it should remain private, including one who says it is nobody else’s business
  • Seek NZ says job listings that carry salaries attract more applicants

Should workers know what their colleagues earn and should salaries be included in job adverts?

That’s the question some business and recruitment experts are at odds over as new figures show job that feature salaries have risen by about a third in a year - but only one in four employers reveal such information.

