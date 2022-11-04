Emergency services have been called to a crash near Tahawai. Photo / File

Emergency services have been called to a crash near Tahawai this evening.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said it was called to a motor vehicle crash on State Highway 2 at 5.15pm.

Two trucks were at the scene about 5.40pm.

Police confirmed three people have serious injuries.

State Highway 2 south of Katikati has been closed after the serious crash.



Both lanes are blocked while emergency services respond.



Police advise motorists to avoid the area if possible.



The road will be closed for some time.

Emergency services were also called to an earlier crash on Omanawa Rd.

A Hato Hone St John spokesman said it was notified of the incident at 2.04pm and had sent one ambulance and a rapid response vehicle.

One person was transported by road to Tauranga Hospital in a moderate condition.

Police said it was a crash involving a single vehicle that left the road.