Thousands of visitors are expected at the events in Tauranga this weekend. Photo / NZME

This city will be bustling today as thousands of athletes, sports fans and event-goers flock to the Bay.

An estimated 12,500 people are expected at three events and the local economy is expected to get a $700,000 boost.

It comes as the threat of Omicron in the community looms, with the Ministry of Health confirming yesterday a Palmerston North Covid case reported on Thursday has the Omicron variant.

One new possible Omicron case in Auckland was also reported yesterday and was not linked to previously reported cases.

Thousands of athletes are expected to take part in the iconic Mount Festival of Multisport in the morning while the inaugural Polo in the Bay starts at 2pm at the Trustpower Arena.

The day will end with the Hot Spring Spas T20 Tauranga Black Clash in association with Heartland, between Team Rugby and Team Cricket at the Bay Oval, with the first ball bowled at 6.40pm.

However, University of Waikato professor of public health Ross Lawrenson said the risk of an Omicron community outbreak from running the events would be "very small".

This was because if there were "one or two cases" of Omicron then it would be "a few days before that gets widespread".

The issue with the Omicron variant was that the spread was much greater and the peak arose much more quickly than Delta, he said.

"It still means you've got 30 to 40 days before you're going to hit the peak of that, so we'd be right at the beginning now.

"This weekend will not make a lot of difference to that spread."

University of Waikato professor of public health Ross Lawrenson. Photo / Supplied

Tauranga City Council venue and events manager Nelita Byrne said an estimated 12,500 people will go to the events, with potentially half of them coming from out of town.

The events were expected to contribute more than $700,000 to regional GDP, with accommodation at near capacity, hospitality and retail prepping for a pumping weekend, and visitors' general spend on petrol, supplies and other activities.

Byrne said residents will need to plan their journeys as there will be several road closures, particularly on Saturday morning.

The council's advice was to follow the Government's guidelines under the orange traffic light setting, which included having vaccine passes ready, using the Covid tracer app and wearing a face covering, Byrne said.

"If you're not feeling well, please stay home, do not participate in or attend any events."

Bay Oval general manager Kelvin Jones pictured in 2019. Photo / George Novak

Bay Oval general manager Kelvin Jones said all Black Clash tickets were sold out and it was expecting "our biggest ever crowd at the Bay Oval of 10,000 people".

"It's really exciting ... it's a party too I think as well as a game of cricket."

Jones said they were taking all necessary precautions as required under the orange traffic light setting such as vaccine passes and scanning in.

But with the threat of Omicron looming, he felt for other organisers running events "further down the track".

"We need to make the most of these in the short-term."

Hospitality NZ accommodation sector Bay of Plenty chairman and Tauranga's 850 Cameron Motel owner Tony Bullot said some people trying to book were being turned away because many places were full.

He said while owners were confident they would fill up this weekend, the bookings came in last minute.

Bullot said the events were good for the sector, however, it would've been better to be spread out.

Tourism Bay of Plenty general manager Oscar Nathan. Photo / Supplied

Tourism Bay of Plenty general manager Oscar Nathan said 90 per cent of accommodation, such as AirBnB and Bookabach, in Tauranga and Mount Maunganui was booked up and demand for all other types of accommodation was also very high.

Nathan said large events would probably be hit hard with postponements and cancellations when Omicron started circulating in New Zealand.

"This will have a flow-on effect to the accommodation providers, cafes and restaurants, and tourism activity operators who desperately need the significant financial boost they're expecting from our upcoming events.

"So I really want to encourage everyone to keep supporting all of these sectors as much as we can."

Tauranga Chamber of Commerce chief executive Matt Cowley. Photo / George Novak

Tauranga Chamber of Commerce chief executive Matt Cowley said this weekend was the first of three "huge" weekends for the region with Auckland Anniversary next weekend followed by Waitangi weekend.

Cowley said access to casual staff and the looming threat of Omicron were the biggest worries for businesses, however, they were still gearing up for a "busy, but prosperous three weeks".

Priority One chief executive Nigel Tutt said it looked like it would be a short window between outbreaks and "we should make the most of it" to provide a needed boost to the events sector.

He said while some may be concerned with the timing, it's been a delayed start to the events season.

"It takes some commercial bravery to run these events in the current environment - the organisers should be applauded."

Road closures on Saturday. Photo / Supplied

A police spokeswoman said it was aware of the events and would respond to any issues should they arise.

Police will have staff at the Black Clash, including the booze bus.

She said police wanted attendees to enjoy themselves but drink responsibly and arrange a ride home.

Toi Te Ora Medical Officer of Health Dr Jim Miller urged everyone to take steps to protect themselves and their whānau and not travel or attend events if unwell with any Covid-19 symptoms.

"The advice to everyone, regardless of where you live or travel within New Zealand, is that Covid is in our communities.

He said being vaccinated and having the booster dose as soon as you are eligible was important in reducing transmission and severe infection from both Delta and Omicron variants.

Wear a face mask when around others, maintain physical distancing, and wash hands frequently.

If unwell and symptomatic, stay home get tested, and isolate from others until a negative test result and symptoms have gone.

Mount Festival of Multisport Events:

Tauranga Half 2km Swim 90km Bike 21km Run

Aqua Bike 3km Swim 120km Bike

Mount Run Run – 5km, 10km or 21km

Pilot Bay Swim Ocean Swim – 750m, 2km, 3.7km

Road closures for Mount Festival of Multisport:

• The Mall (Pilot Bay) will be closed from 6am Friday, January 21 to 9pm Saturday, January 22.

• Oceanbeach Rd and Pāpāmoa Beach Rd up to Parton Rd will be closed from 4.30am to 1pm on Saturday, January 22.

• Marine Parade and Adams Avenue will be closed from 4.30am to 5pm on Saturday, January 22.

• The Tauranga Eastern Link Toll Road (TEL) eastbound lanes between Domain Rd and Paengaroa will be closed for the cycle leg of the event from 6am to 1pm on Saturday, January 22. Motorists are advised to take the Te Puke Highway as an alternative route.

Roads may open sooner. Residents and businesses can still access their properties during the event but are asked to plan ahead for travel or consider using alternative routes.

T20 Black Clash

Times:

• 4.30pm: Gates open, ticket and Covid Passport scanning at entry.

• 6.30pm: TVNZ broadcast starts, players to field

• 6.45pm: First innings

•10.30pm: Event Ends

Traffic and parking:

• Public parking is available near Bay Oval however organisers urge ticket holders to use public transport, carpool or be dropped off.

• Mobility parking is available on a first-in, first-served basis at Carpark B at the Bay Oval.

• Taxi drop off and pick up area will be available on Maunganui Road by Blake Park.