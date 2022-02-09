The international student sector is continuing to lose revenue due to Covid. Photo / Getty Images



The lucrative international student sector is continuing to haemorrhage as providers combat declining numbers and revenues plummet to all-time lows. A lifeline has been thrown by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern who said up to 5000 international students would be allowed to enter the country from April 13. That has been welcomed but one provider said "it won't make much difference".

5000 students a lifeline? Seriously? Just open the border and get on with life. This is beyond ridiculous.

Ian C

Why don't we get 5000 students in for a gap year to help harvest our primary produce? This would give them more education about the real world before they embark on their studies and future careers.

Peter M

This problem highlights the fact that successive governments (particularly those on the right) have turned education into a commodity and become far too dependent on international students. International students should be the "extra" value-added income for tertiary institutions and not their core source of revenue. The government and tertiary institutions need to "pivot" and develop a new, more sustainable plan when faced [with] challenges such as Covid.

Steve J

In reply to Steve J:

They aren't a commodity. New Zealand builds networks throughout the world via international students. With an ageing population they also contribute to our much-needed migration flow after gaining local understanding through NZ education. This article discusses English schools, which naturally recruit international students since those of us here already hopefully speak English.

Bridget E

Why the limit on numbers? It has all but killed the sector and needs to get it going again after 2 years of hibernation. This is our reputation on the line.

Paul G

The government's most recent token gesture to the international education sector is yet another example of incompetence and mismanagement.

Apart from economic benefits, the international education sector enriches NZ society and culture. For an island nation so far away from the rest of the world, this is a major benefit.

When will this government learn that parochialism and narrow-minded thinking is not what NZ wants or needs?

Barbara C

All this to stop Covid getting into NZ but Covid is here. We have Delta and Omicron circulating. On top of that NZ is over 90% vaccinated. Why is Labour still restricting our freedoms with lockdowns and other measures?

Max R

Sujee Yang and Daegil Han have spent about half a million dollars on New Zealand tuition fees and the cost of living since Sujee arrived from Korea with Leina, now aged 16, and Alice, 12, in 2016. Sujee has not seen her husband and the children have not seen their father, who is a Korean businessman, for more than two years.

Great to see a family that values education. Seems to be coming less common when you can lean on the state for survival.

Philla A

Kia ora, a feel-good story. I'm glad you all love it here after the sacrifices you've made, nau mai haere mai, welcome!

Ashley R

What a refreshing story, to hear of someone prepared to make such sacrifice and to choose New Zealand to live and get education.

It makes a change from all the naysayers being given oxygen right now.

Kathleen M

