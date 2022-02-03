Rebecca and Evan Hick hope to return to Tauranga from Singapore this year. Photo / Supplied

Rebecca and Evan Hick hope to return to Tauranga from Singapore this year. Photo / Supplied

A plan to reopen the country's borders has been greeted with excitement, relief and scepticism.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern yesterday announced a five-step plan to re-open New Zealand, beginning on February 27 for Kiwis and other eligible travellers in Australia, culminating in a border fully reopened to all visa categories by October.

The plan was especially welcomed by those stranded overseas wanting to return to the Bay of Plenty.

Ardern said during the announcement it was "easy to hear the word MIQ and associate it with heartache".

"There is no question, that for New Zealand, it has been one of the hardest parts of the pandemic.

"The anguish of MIQ has been real, and heartbreaking but the choice to use it, undeniably saved lives."

Lillian and Rodger Lodewyk are stuck in Australia. Photo / Supplied

Lillian Lodewyk and her husband Rodger have a flight booked from Brisbane to Auckland on March 6 but their connecting flight to Tauranga has been cancelled.

''When and how does our self-isolation start? I'm not able to get any clarity on this.

''So nothing is that straightforward yet.''

The pensioners have been in Australia since last year and said their ''mental demeanour is fragile'' due to border closures.

''Our health is suffering with blood pressure medication being monitored, sleeping problems and general lethargy due to feeling hopelessly unable to get out of a situation we have no control over.''

They watched the Prime Minister's announcement online.

''We watched it livestream, but didn't feel the love, I'm sorry.''

Jill Dell said she has been ''an emotional wreck'' and ''we will believe it [borders re-opening] when we see it''.

The 65-year-old and her 68-year-old husband are in Singapore and hope to get back to Waihi Beach in June.

''She [Ardern] has reneged two times now. It's like the boy who cried wolf.

''Once I see MIQ starting to get dismantled it might start to be believable.''

Rebecca Hick, her husband Evan and their two children hope to return to Tauranga from Singapore this year.

The couple was building a house at Pyes Pa and wanted to spend time with ageing family and loved ones who have major health ailments.

Rebecca and Evan Hick hope to return to Tauranga from Singapore this year. Photo / Supplied

Rebecca said they felt anxious and drained from the "uncertainty" and while the Prime Minister's sentiment was positive "we have yet to see any of these announcements materialise".

"We can only wait and hope."

She said she felt a lot of relief for people severely impacted who now have a stated pathway home.

"I just think the middle of March is still too far away."

Another Bay family with two children in Singapore said home isolation was long overdue.

Lauren who did not want to use her last name, had been racked with ''anxiety and insomnia'' as they wanted to return to the Bay of Plenty.

Her husband's dad died in September 2020.

''We have never been able to get a MIQ spot. His dad's ashes have not been laid to rest yet as they're waiting for my husband. My husband hasn't been able to grieve with his mother and brothers.

''It is just cruel.''

Gabriella Yarrell and her partner Scott Semmens are looking forward to returning to New Zealand. Photo / Supplied

Waihi woman Gabriella Yarrell, who lives in Sydney, said she was "relieved" as it meant she and her partner Scott Semmens could come home for a family member's wedding in April.

"We are really looking forward to coming back. It sounds like we are probably going to self isolate after Easter which isn't a bad thing," she said.

Yarrell made the move to Australia in July last year.

She had already looked up prices for flights and was hoping Air New Zealand would have a sale soon.

The couple, who both came down with Covid in January but have since recovered, were now trying to decide where they would self-isolate on their return home.

Crown and Badger owner Jessica Rafferty. Photo / NZME

Meanwhile, the Bay's business community had a mixed reaction with some welcoming the news, while another said it was "a bit too late".

Crown and Badger pub owner Jessica Rafferty said the reopening for working holidays in March was "incredible."

"That will make life so much easier, because there is no staff. No one can deliver any service because there is no staff."

She said many industries have been impacted by the lack of working holidaymakers, and their return "means a lot".

"It's like a little light at the end of the tunnel. Hopefully, they [the Government] don't go back on anything."

Bay Explorer Dolphin and Wildlife Cruises owner and operator Brandon Stone. Photo / NZME

Bay Explorer Dolphin and Wildlife Cruises owner/operator Brandon Stone said it was "only positive" that Kiwis were coming back to New Zealand.

Mount Cats and Yaks (a paddleboard, kayak, and catamaran rental business) owner Nevan Lancaster said his first thought upon hearing the border would reopen was "finally".

He said international tourists were what kept his business going when Kiwis went back to work after the summer.

"The locals have been great, they've been really supportive – outside of those peak times, that's where you get the benefits of the internationals."

Skydive Tauranga director Tristan Webb said it ''is a bit too late as we rely on summer and by the time we welcome back international tourists it will be winter''.

''But in the positive, we can plan for a somewhat normal summer season. We're not anticipating it will all guns blazing for international visitation, but after two years it's a positive, something to work towards.''

Tourism Bay of Plenty general manager Oscar Nathan said the announcement would be a huge relief for Kiwis wanting to return home.

''It is the later groups of travellers, however, that we hope to welcome during step four and five of the border reopening, who have the greatest potential to provide a much-needed boost to our tourism industry.''

''This situation is still a watching brief, but the prospect of open borders will provide some relief to local tourism businesses that have been doing their best to survive for two years.

"It will take some time for international visitation numbers to grow to what they were, but the possibility of welcoming the world back to our shores this year is an exciting one and having some dates to work towards will allow our industry to begin planning."

From April 12, step three of the plan allows international students to return in time for semester two.

Tauranga Boys' College principal Robert Mangan described the move as "advantageous" saying it would help free up access to specialised workers overseas - including in education.

He was excited by the idea of welcoming international students back to Tauranga Boys' College.

The school normally had about 50 students but right now it had only 15.

"As soon as we can be a viable market for international students the better."

House of Travel Tauranga owner Shane Kennedy said travellers wanting to reconnect with the world had reacted swiftly to the news.



''There's a real sense of relief that a more confident aspirational approach has finally been taken. It's a plan that clearly makes reference to our unsustainable isolation.''

YOU Travel Bethlehem managing director Kay Rogers said she was delighted for Kiwis waiting to come home. She said the travel industry was in ''crisis'' alongside hospitality and tourism.

Priority One chief executive Nigel Tutt. Photo / NZME

Priority One chief executive Nigel Tutt said the Western Bay economy did not fare too badly last year despite the ''doom and gloom''.

The was economic growth of 1.4 per cent in an environment with continued growth in businesses and jobs, when New Zealand went backwards.

Tutt said skilled labour, horticulture workers and students were particularly important for the region and Step 2 of the plan would boost confidence.

''It will also mean that our exporters can move more easily between New Zealand and their markets, which will be welcome.''

Western Bay of Plenty Mayor Garry Webber said it was encouraging to see the border reopening plan lifted restrictions but still "looks after the health of the nation".

He said the plan's success "relies on people being vaccinated and following the guidelines".

"Hand in hand with this announcement has to be a real drive by the community to make sure we are vaccinated."