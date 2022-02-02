The kiwifruit industry is expecting another labour shortage during the peak of the harvest and has thousands of seasonal jobs going. Photo / Supplied

The kiwifruit industry is expecting another labour shortage during the peak of the harvest and has thousands of seasonal jobs going. Photo / Supplied

The kiwifruit industry is bracing itself for a chronic labour shortage in the lead-up to this year's harvest, which is expected to be another record-breaker. Experienced workers may be able to earn up to $40 an hour and New Zealand Kiwifruit Growers Inc says there are 24,000 roles to fill - mostly in the Bay of Plenty - with a shortage of 6500 workers predicted.



Read the full story: Want a job? 24,000 kiwifruit workers needed as labour shortage bites

Have your say by going to bayofplentytimes.co.nz or dailypost.co.nz and becoming a Premium subscriber.

There have been a number of similar stories over the last few years and I follow them closely and provide comments from an employer perspective (Disclosure: I'm in the industry and each harvest season need around 300 seasonal workers). What interests me is that a year ago, this story would have attracted a rash of comments about bad employers who pay crap wages and don't care about employees; plenty of people available and willing to work if you employers get your act together, etc. Today: Nothing. Perhaps reality has finally dawned on even the most slavish of Government supporters.

Greg M

When studying I worked some breaks in horticulture - you would be very lucky to earn $40 an hour. Owners need to pay substantially more to their workers and we (as buyers of produce) need to pay more for our apples, kiwifruit and so on.

John H

Contrary to Labour supporters who have cried pay locals more and they will do the work.

Nothing could be further from the truth. The work is too hard for them. RSEs outwork our locals 3 to 1. Labour shortages will cripple many this year and the government is to blame.

Paul E

In reply to Paul E: There used to be large apple orchards near Christchurch Airport. In the end, the cost of pruning, spraying, picking, processing, marketing exceeded the value of the product, so they bulldozed acres of apple orchards. Higher wages come with their own problems.

Geoff B

Much easier to get a handout from Government. If your family needs money you will move there and stay in the arranged accommodation and earn money. The Government has created this situation with so many people receiving handouts which motivates them not to work.

Francois N



Seems the Government is prepared to bring the country to its knees before it might wake up and maybe allow a few workers in.

Craig M

Because it is easier for some to sit on their bums and feed off the taxpayer teat than to get off the couch and go work for a living. Makes my blood boil.

Mikki S

What happens when you get a Government that combines a philosophical loathing of "business" with incompetence, inexperience and a fantasy belief that qualified, motivated people to do this work are available locally.

Greg M

Just wait, we won't let RSE workers in from the Pacific, but we'll ship them some more aid handouts. That offends both parties.

Ray S

In reply to Ray S: We have and do continue to admit RSE workers from the Pacific, even extending visas of those here on shorter stays. 'The current cap of [RSE] 14,400 workers will be maintained for the 2021/2022 season' - INZ figures.

Hector B

Report by DFAT: Given these constraints, it is difficult to see RSE numbers reaching the annual cap of 14,400 for 2021-22. Labour shortages are likely to persist, especially in light of low regional domestic unemployment and limited sources of other seasonal labour such as backpackers. Kiwifruit industry leaders are, for instance, predicting an estimated shortfall of 6,500 seasonal workers for the kiwifruit harvest in 2022. As Covid-19-related travel restrictions continue, repatriating QFT workers and re-establishing regular two-way flows of RSE labour remain significant hurdles to overcome.

Potter O

Have managed last year to get 'harvest in' without open borders.

Funny that

Hector B

In reply to Hector B: Incorrect. Loads of fruit went to waste. Left on the ground.

Warren B

- Republished comments may be edited at the editor's discretion.