Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty Times

The Premium Debate: Subscribers have their say on kiwifruit labour shortage predictions

4 minutes to read
The kiwifruit industry is expecting another labour shortage during the peak of the harvest and has thousands of seasonal jobs going. Photo / Supplied

The kiwifruit industry is expecting another labour shortage during the peak of the harvest and has thousands of seasonal jobs going. Photo / Supplied

Bay of Plenty Times

The kiwifruit industry is bracing itself for a chronic labour shortage in the lead-up to this year's harvest, which is expected to be another record-breaker. Experienced workers may be able to earn up to $40

Read the full story: Want a job? 24,000 kiwifruit workers needed as labour shortage bites

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.