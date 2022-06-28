Fears are rising for the housing market as sales and inquiries drop for new builds. Photo / Getty Images

Fears are rising for the housing market as sales and inquiries drop for new builds. Photo / Getty Images

OPINION

A slowdown in people wanting to build a new house has caused shockwaves as the "buyer gap between getting a new build or buying an existing home is widening".

Industry leaders warn the housing crisis could deepen and property prices could spiral "out of control" again if new builds stall.

Read the full story: Shockwaves as new-build market slows and fears rise for housing market new builds



Time for the Government to reduce GST on new dwellings from 15 per cent down to 10 per cent. Think how much money is paid back to the Government for the completion of a new dwelling, including its furnishings, all inclusive of GST, paid for from a taxed net income. In addition, the workers being paid to build the dwellings are paying income tax too.

- Peter L



Go figure. Massive inflation, and suddenly houses are more expensive to build ... driving up rents again.

Now what could the Government do to help? Oh yeah,

• don't close the factories in multiple lockdowns,

• reduce your spending,

• let workers come into the country,

You know, the basic stuff governments do.

And perhaps, listen to everybody when they tell you not to shut the country down.

Did someone say recently, a building consent was not a house?

- Kim C



Exorbitant council costs and the associated fees in my opinion are contributing to the cost of a new build and subsequently the price of land. I recently explored the possibility of subdividing off a good-size back section of around 420sq m at my home.

The total cost in council fees, compliance costs to meet a plethora of regulations and conditions, reserve contributions, utility connections and a myriad other costs essentially going to people sitting in offices to simply stamp a form to grant you permission for you to spend your own money was around $150,000; this figure did not include survey costs, it was money paid to authority granting statutory bodies. To make the project totally unviable and not create a building opportunity, the timefame was 14-18 months. Totally ridiculous.

- Bruce C

Perhaps expectations for home ownership are too high also. Maybe instead of a new build some might just have to put up the cash for a "dunga" and gradually improve.

Maybe instead of "having to have" new furniture, second, third or fourth hand might have to do. Buying stuff on finance has to be a last resort, not an everyday occurrence. Mince-on-toast meals, handmade lunches and DIY lifestyle might have to take over in these times where "I want" is given precedence over "I need".

Have the young ones got what it takes? Or does the week in Fiji or the nights out each weekend take precedence ... I think it does more often than not.

- John W

Anyone can see that this accident waiting to happen is going to happen.

When you have industry leaders believing that buyers must be found for new builds at spiralling prices, you know something horrible has gone wrong. You also know the new-build market is in an ominous and very precarious state.

The fact that the Government would not give Fletcher's an exemption to continue making Gib during lockdown will also have been a trigger to this terrible shambles.

I feel so sorry for all the small businesses and tradies who will be impacted by what happens next.

- Oscar R

Have your say by going to bayofplentytimes.co.nz and becoming a Premium subscriber.

The Rotorua Daily Post and the Bay of Plenty Times welcome letters from readers. Please note the following:

• Letters should not exceed 200 words.

• They should be opinion based on facts or current events.

• If possible, please email.

• No noms-de-plume.

• Letters will be published with names and suburb/city.

• Please include full name, address and contact details for our records only.

• Local letter writers given preference.

• Rejected letters are not normally acknowledged.

• Letters may be edited, abridged, or rejected at the Editor's discretion.

• The Editor's decision on publication is final. No correspondence will be entered into.

Email editor@dailypost.co.nz or bayofplentytimes.co.nz