Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty Times

New Zealand in 'recession-like' situation, but Bay of Plenty less vulnerable

10 minutes to read
NZ was in a 'recession-like' situation but the Bay was less vulnerable, economist says. Photo / Getty Images

NZ was in a 'recession-like' situation but the Bay was less vulnerable, economist says. Photo / Getty Images

Zoe Hunter
By
Zoe Hunter

Multimedia journalist

Weaker house prices and the rising cost of living forcing people to close their wallets have created a "recession-like" environment as they grapple with the "crisis of confidence".

But an individual economist says the Bay

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.