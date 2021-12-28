The Premium Debate: Subscriber views on Shane 'Kiwi' Martin and 501 deportees

The late Shane Martin, who was deported from Australia to New Zealand due to his criminal record and affiliations with the Rebels Motorcycle Club. Known for changing his life around. Photo / Doug Sherring

The late Shane Martin, who was deported from Australia to New Zealand due to his criminal record and affiliations with the Rebels Motorcycle Club. Known for changing his life around. Photo / Doug Sherring

Have your say by going to bayofplentytimes.co.nz and becoming a Premium subscriber.

The Herald's earlier article shows how gang violence is increasing here and damaging society. This article begs remorse and normality of gang-related persons. This type of mixed message surely confuses the average reader. The reality is this: there are laws in a land. The majority follow and make the country great. There are groups (gangs) whose whole existence is to break all laws. Sympathy and understanding for them can only be found in a leftist mindset.

- Emenuwal C

He was not guilty of any crimes. If Australia wanted to deport people for belonging to a gang, they needed to make it illegal to join a gang and publicise that fact. Shane might have made a different choice if he knew the consequence of that choice but at the time was not informed. Why could they not have said leave the gang or you are going to NZ? Australian policies are not about reducing harm.

- Gemma L

I used to see him walking around the Mount and would always yell out my car window, "Go, The Tigers!" He would always smile and acknowledge me back. Can't help but feel the injustice of what the Australian authorities did to him.

- Dermid M

Yes, but we cannot deport our fellow New Zealanders – no matter how much we would like to in some cases. Perhaps what we need is a place to imprison 501s who continue a life of crime once they arrive/settle here.

- John H

Australia and New Zealand have always had a free flow in both directions for their citizens. No visas required. Many deportees are the product of the society they grew up in which, with a lot of deportees, is Australia, not New Zealand. The fact of them being born in New Zealand is being used to avoid tackling the real problem of gangs and drugs in Australia; deportation is the soft, sweep things under the carpet option.

- Diana C

I knew Kiwi only from a few short meetings. I sold him an awesome custom bagger Harley which he loved – straight-up, genuine hard man who was a hell of a rider. Judge and be judged is all I will say but whatever broke Shane would break the best of us a hell of a lot faster I would think. Shame I didn't get to know him better, was looking forward to it. The Mount has lost a larger-than-life character that many of us had a lot of respect for.

- Mark P

What is lost in this 501 issue is the fact that Kiwis have been given a special privilege to reside in Australia without having to go through the very rigorous process of formal immigration to Australia. Suspect a fair number of these Kiwis would not be approved. For this concession, the Australians can surely expect that these Kiwis behave themselves. The vast majority of the nearly half-million there do. The small number who seem to think it is their right to misbehave must face the consequences of their actions.

- Pim V

I was his neighbour once at the Mount. He was a friendly and nice guy. He used to go and clean the foyer of our building and wash it down, then clean the footpath and pick up litter from the ice-cream parlour customers.

- Hamish C

- Republished comments may be edited at the editor's discretion.