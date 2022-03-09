There have been a range of views as to whether the commission should delay local body elections. Photo / File

OPINION



Tauranga's commission wants local elections delayed by a year and for a Government appointee to oversee the city council for at least three years.

Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta replaced the last council and listed seven "key issues" she believed prevented elected representatives in the last council from delivering effective governance - including "poor behaviour", "infighting" and "leaks of confidential information" to the ability of elected members to "set rates at a realistic level".

But one ratepayer group says some members are vowing to stop paying rates if the commission doesn't move on. Here are some opinions.



If the local body election is postponed for a year, who's to say it won't be postponed again, and again - as in the minds of many, conditions will never be right for a restoration of local democracy to Tauranga. You can see how we can go down the slippery slope with this kind of thinking.

Stan G



Please stay!

Simon B

The commissioners should go and elected democratic members put in.

Ann R

Keep the commissioners - things are getting done. And someone please work out a way of ensuring the old lot of councillors never get to stand again.

Paul K

I'm not holding my breath but can't wait to see who puts their name forward as a candidate. If anyone from the former council is thinking of it ...don't, there are enough of us that remember what you've done to our city, you won't get our votes. Save your time and money and do something away from the public eye, we've had enough of your egos and grandstanding.

Kevin J

Keep the commissioners, at least things are actually happening now. And try living in Canterbury, elected ECAN sacked by National Govt in 2010, with appointed commissioners to 2016, then a mixed model 2016 to 2019.

Catherine S

