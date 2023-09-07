Roadworks on Cameron Rd. Photo / Alex Cairns.

OPINION

The owner of a 20-year-old business closing its doors 18 months after moving to the Tauranga CBD says roadworks and parking issues have left it “sinking into a black hole”, Zoe Hunter writes.

Other businesses on First Ave blame the same issues for lower customer numbers, with one cafe owner saying it is out of reserves and “running on dry” after months of construction disruption.

They are the latest in a series of businesses to raise concerns since construction started in April 2021 on the major council-led project to update ageing pipes and utilities, and improve travel options along Cameron Rd.

Read the full story: Cameron Rd roadworks and Tauranga CBD parking issues blamed as First Ave business closes

Tauranga is turning itself into a ghost town. Who in their right mind would put up with multiple phases of traffic lights just to get to the holdup? - Gregory S

I used to work for a large water company in the UK.

When we dug up roads outside shops for long periods, we were obliged by law to pay loss of earnings compensation to the businesses affected by the work. We even employed loss adjusters solely to calculate the figures.

Why on Earth isn’t that required here? - Marcus A

Beware light rail - a recipe for disaster for any businesses near the planned route. - Richard M

In reply to Richard M: Yes, and a disaster in every other way. Economic stupidity. Huge cost, little/no benefit. - Alexander G

When you remove democracy you remove accountability to the people.

The CBD is largely a wasteland now.

This is a tiny taste of what Labour’s hugely costly tram around Mt Roskill will cause, just like the poor Albert St businesses, from the CRL. - Stephen H

So sorry for the business owners affected. Another case of council ideology not matching reality.

Please take note, Wayne Brown. - Denise B

The closure of businesses in the Tauranga CBD is heartbreaking.

Many families’ dreams shattered and lives financially destroyed.

TCC have no idea what they are doing. It isn’t going to work.

The world has changed. They have chased customers out of the CBD.

Those customers have now established different habits and won’t be returning.

Best thing the remaining businesses can do is pack up and go ASAP. - Anne O

It is a real shame that Sam and Kaysi’s business has struggled in the Tauranga CBD.

The area has little or no foot traffic and the parking should be free to encourage shoppers into the area.

My own observation is that the area is deadly dull.

It was once great and exciting to visit a decade ago but all the construction plus crime has made the issues worse.

The Commissioner needs to go and the mayor and council should return.

The city needs more local ideas and input going forward.

Businesses in the CBD need a voice. - Kirsty G

In reply to Kirsty G: Commissioners have done more for Tauranga than any of the previous councils have done.

Problem with Tauranga no one wants to move on from the 1990s. - Kevin J

