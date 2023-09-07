Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Bay of Plenty Times

The Premium Debate: Online subscribers react to businesses’ issues on Cameron Rd, Tauranga

Bay of Plenty Times
4 mins to read
Roadworks on Cameron Rd. Photo / Alex Cairns.

Roadworks on Cameron Rd. Photo / Alex Cairns.

OPINION

The owner of a 20-year-old business closing its doors 18 months after moving to the Tauranga CBD says roadworks and parking issues have left it “sinking into a black hole”, Zoe Hunter writes.

Other

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Bay of Plenty Times