Nothing highlights the extent to which new Prime Minister Chris Hipkins has reversed Jacinda Ardern-era policy like the incredible turnaround in migration numbers.

After months of concern that Labour’s tough immigration rules were squeezing the economy, the policy has been relaxed to the point that, suddenly, migration is smashing records.

The net migration gain of 11,700 in February this year was the second highest for any month ever (behind February 2020, which had a net migration gain of 14,600 ... and was completely distorted by the onset of Covid-19).

It took our provisional annual net migration gain to 52,000 — made up of a net loss of 17,300 New Zealand citizens, which was more than offset by a net gain of 69,300 non-New Zealand citizens. That’s getting back to John Key-era migration gains — when the nation was gaining about 60,000 people a year.

Read the full story: Liam Dann: Is immigration the biggest policy U-turn in NZ history?

Surely it’s not about the quantity of people coming here, but the quality?

— Brian P

Great feeder for Australia.

— Richard Y

It’s another flip-flop from Labour as their desperation grows while the big issues just get worse. They want you to talk about anything else.

— Glenn S

It’s great to see Labour adopting a National policy. It’s just a shame they have been slow learners. The lack of students is going to force some of our uni lecturers out of work and overseas.

— Richard T

If the Government had put something in place to keep our best and brightest, before this announcement, then it wouldn’t have gotten the backlash it is getting.

— Grant P

Are they the right sort of workers and where will you house them?

— Graham C

How many nurses etc going to the UK since they have relaxed entry and working visas? Don’t blame it all on Australia alone or the Government for that matter.

— Paul S

This government is desperate and clueless. All young New Zealanders with aspirations will chase big money in Australia now there is a path to citizenship. Hipkins has been well played by the Australian government. We will end up with foreign workers and those who are happy to bludge.

— Stephen L

In response to Stephen L: So should we legislate people from shifting overseas perhaps? This isn’t East Germany. We are just seeing a return to policy pre-2001. I have personally known of people migrating and often returning from all corners of the globe since the mid-70s. It’s just what Kiwis do and whoever is in government plays little part in it.

— Stuart B

Just another example of this “accidental 2017 labour government” who have been floundering ever since they took the Treasury benches. Seymour’s comment yesterday ironically describing this government’s greatest achievement as “helping NZers leave the country” really says it all.

— Andrew S

This may make some people gasp in horror ... New Zealand needs a population of at least 15 million to function properly as a First World country. With that many people, the heavy industry becomes sustainable because there is an internal market to justify it. Steelworks, glass manufacturing, and car making require large customer bases. Infrastructure becomes more affordable because of the increased revenue from more taxpayers. Horticulture is one sector that could grow hugely in NZ if only we had the labour force to sustain it.

— Tim M

