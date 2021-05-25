Teenager airlifted to Waikato Hospital after crash at Kohi Point, Ōhope

The crash was reported to police about 1.25pm on Tuesday. Photo / File

A 16-year-old girl was airlifted to Waikato Hospital after a crash at Kohi Point.

A police media spokeswoman said they were notified of the crash, on Kohi Pont Lookout Rd, Ōhope, about 1.25pm yesterday.

A car rolled and four people were taken to Waikato Hospital, she said.

Eastern Bay road policing manager Sergeant Chris Howard said the teen was the front seat passenger of a car that lost control on the gravel road heading to Kohi Point, the Whakatane Beacon reported today.

The teen, a Whakatane High School student was taken to Waikato Hospital by helicopter, the Beacon said.