Teenager airlifted to Waikato Hospital after crash at Kohi Point, Ōhope

A 16-year-old girl was airlifted to Waikato Hospital after a crash at Kohi Point.
A police media spokeswoman said they were notified of the crash, on Kohi Pont Lookout Rd, Ōhope, about 1.25pm yesterday.
A car rolled and four people were taken to Waikato Hospital, she said.
Eastern Bay road policing manager Sergeant Chris Howard said the teen was the front seat passenger of a car that lost control on the gravel road heading to Kohi Point, the Whakatane Beacon reported today.
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
The teen, a Whakatane High School student was taken to Waikato Hospital by helicopter, the Beacon said.