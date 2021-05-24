Police name motorcycle rider killed in a crash in Ōpōtiki

FILE

The police have released the name of a teenager killed in a motorcycle crash in Ōpōtiki.

He was 14-year-old Lance Freeman, of Ōpōtiki.

The crash, on May 14, happened at the intersection of Bridge and Goring Sts.

Lance was critically injured and medical attention was provided, however, he died at the scene.

In a statement, the police said: "Our thoughts are with his whānau and loved ones".

Investigations are ongoing into the cause of the crash, and it is likely charges will be laid in due course, police said.