TECT Rescue chopper carried out 46 'time-critical' missions last month

TECT Rescue helicopter during one of its rescue missions in Ōpōtiki last month. Photo/ Supplied.

TECT Rescue Helicopter's carried out 46 life-saving missions last month - that's more than one day, and included flights to Matakana Island and flying to Ōpōtiki multiple times.

"Of these 46 missions, four motor vehicle accidents, two rural, 14 inter-hospital transfers, 11 medical and nine rescues were completed by the onboard crew over the month," a TECT Rescue Helicopter spokesperson said.

Locations in demand were Matakana Island with two flights out to the island, three to

Waihī, four to Ōpōtiki, and one flight to Te Kaha, the spokesperson said.

On April 2, the TECT Rescue Helicopter was called to Athenree Gorge, following a motor vehicle accident that left a 46-year-old father and his 7-year-old son injured.

"Both patients required urgent transportation and were flown to Tauranga Hospital for further treatment."

On April 15, the rescue helicopter transported an 8-year-old boy with serious injuries from Ōpōtiki to Tauranga Hospital after he was hit by a ute.

He was accompanied on the flight by his mother.

The helicopter and crew visited Ōpōtiki again on April 21 for a patient suffering serious injuries who was flown to Waikato Hospital.

On April 24, a man in his 60s in Ōpōtiki required urgent medical care and the onboard crew treated the patient before he was flown to Tauranga Hospital.

TECT Rescue Helicopter spokesperson said the rescue chopper also visited Waihi three times during April.

The crew were able to assess and provide medical care for "several patients" suffering medical events, which included strokes, cardiac events and seizures.

The spokesperson also said these rescue missions were time-critical and were made possible thanks to generous donations from the public.