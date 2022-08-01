Te Puke Jewellers and Rotorua Jewellers co-owner Rod Pearce speaks after attempted break-in. Photo / Mead Norton

Fifteen years in business. About 30 burglaries or attempted break-ins. And more than $80,000 worth of jewellery and watches were stolen.

These are the "unbelievable" statistics for Te Puke Jewellers and Rotorua Jewellers after the most recent attack this weekend - and owners Rod and Jannine Pearce say something needs to change.

It comes as the head of Retail NZ says a recent nationwide spate of jewellery store robberies is "deeply worrying" and a jewellery industry body is extremely concerned.

Rod Pearce said he and his wife received a security notification that glass had been broken at their Te Puke store about 9.30pm on Saturday.

When he arrived at the store, Rod said a group of young people who witnessed the break-in said they saw what appeared to be a young man armed with a hammer smash the shop window.

He said the offender did not manage to get into the store but "left a hell of a mess".

Rod said he phoned the police to report the incident.

The window down the side of the shop by the walkway had been smashed, he said.

He said it would cost about $2000 to fix the smashed window. The couple had insurance but "it just keeps happening".

"We can't cover our costs of our losses."

"It is difficult enough financially anyway and this just makes it even more difficult."

He said the LED lights that light up the walkway were turned off. If they were turned on, Rod said it may have lit up the pathway and deterred the person from breaking in.

It comes after the couple's Rotorua store lost $80,000 worth of watches and jewellery in a "major" incident. A break-in just weeks later allegedly caused $2500 to $3000 in damage, with a couple of hundred dollars worth of watches stolen.

"We have had numerous attempts," Rod said.

"In the last couple of years, we have had between 10 and 12 attempts.

"It is unbelievable."

Rod said he and his wife Jannine have owned their businesses for about 15 years.

"In the last five or six years, we have had about 30 attempts in our two shops...

"It has just escalated."

Rotorua Jewellers was broken into in May. Photo / Andrew Warner

Then there was the emotional toll the numerous break-ins were having, he said.

"We are always mindful of our personal safety. Safety is paramount."

Rod said it was mainly in the early morning that he would get the phone call to say a store had been broken into.

"You just wait for that bloody phone call."

"It is just not nice."

The Pearce's home had also been targeted. Just before the first Covid-19 lockdown in 2020, the couple lost about $30,000 to $40,000 worth of furniture and goods in a break-in.

He had since upped their security both at home and at their businesses.

While Rod said the continuous crime was not enough to make him reconsider being in business, he wanted to see a change.

"We love our business and interaction with customers," he said.

"I think it is a New Zealand-wide problem of a few who need to start respecting their communities and people.

"The police are doing the best they can but there needs to be a whole shift in community attitude.

"There is a small group of lawless people that seem to have little care for the community."

Retail NZ chief executive Greg Harford said the targeting of jewellery stores and other retailers was "deeply worrying" for everyone working in the businesses affected.

"Everyone deserves to be able to go home safe from their retail jobs every day, and there is a real risk that someone is going to get hurt as these incidents continue.

"Jewellers are reviewing their security arrangements and looking at what further steps can be taken to prevent and deter crime."

Grant Harrison, of the Jewellery Industry Registration Board of New Zealand, said the rising reports of incidents at jewellery stores was of extreme concern.

"As an industry, it is fair comment to report we would like to see the police sufficiently empowered and plenteously resourced to deal with it."

Police Minister Chris Hipkins said better reporting and greater co-operation with police were making a difference to retailers with repeat offenders arrested and shopowners better equipped.

Hipkins said police had worked closely with vulnerable small businesses to identify solutions since its $6 million retail crime prevention programme was announced and an estimated 500 retailers were expected to qualify for the fund.

Youth offending, including ram raids and other retail crimes, was a complex long-term issue, he said.

"We are stepping up our focus to steer our young off the road to crime through a range of all-of-government programmes, including more support for at-risk youth, keeping them at school for longer, and providing greater access to meaningful activities. This will make a difference."

A police media spokesperson said police received a report of wilful damage at a commercial premise on Saturday at 9.43pm on Jellicoe St in Te Puke.

Inquiries were ongoing to determine the circumstances, the spokesperson said. No arrests have been made.