Bay of Plenty Times

Te Puke, Rotorua jewellery stores repeatedly targeted in break-ins: co-owner speaks out

5 minutes to read
Te Puke Jewellers and Rotorua Jewellers co-owner Rod Pearce speaks after attempted break-in. Photo / Mead Norton

Zoe Hunter
By
Zoe Hunter

Multimedia journalist

Fifteen years in business. About 30 burglaries or attempted break-ins. And more than $80,000 worth of jewellery and watches were stolen.

These are the "unbelievable" statistics for Te Puke Jewellers and Rotorua Jewellers after the

