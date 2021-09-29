EPIC Te Puke treat trail, Christmas Parade still being planned

A full-scale EPIC Te Puke's Treat Trail will go ahead only if alert level 1 is in place.

EPIC Te Puke's Treat Trail will go ahead next month in some form or other, as long as we are at alert level 1 or 2.

The town's Christmas Parade can only take place under alert level 1.

EPIC Te Puke marketing manager Rebecca Larsen says continuing uncertainty around alert levels makes organising events difficult, but planning needs to take place if there is any chance of events going ahead.

This year's Treat Trail is scheduled for October 29.

It will be business as usual - with a trail around town - under alert level 1, but there is a plan B ready to swing into play if alert level 2 restrictions are in place.

''The theme is An Online Gaming World and we will set up a photo booth with a nice background for people to stand in front and take photos,'' says Rebecca. ''Then all home-made costumes will be entered into a competition.''

There will also be the chance to win prizes at participating businesses.

If alert level 2 restrictions are in place, the trail itself won't go ahead, but there will still be an opportunity to get dressed up and submit photos for the competition.

''We want to acknowledge the effort people put into making costumes. We won't hand out prizes at the event, because judging will be done afterwards.

''If we are in level 2 we will still run the home-made costumes competition and give out prizes. The difference will be people will post photos of their costumes and tag us and we'll look through them all and acknowledge the winners. So they will have the opportunity to dress up.''

Limits on crowd numbers would prevent this year's Seeka Christmas Float Parade going ahead in anything but alert level 1.

Rebecca says the theme of the parade will be For the Love of Vehicles and she is keen to get as many unusual vehicles as possible registered for the parade.

John Espin introduced the wheelbarrow category at last year's Te Puke Christmas Float Parade. It now has a sponsor and prizemoney.

''That way, if we don't get a lot of notice [of an alert level change to level 1] we can pull a parade together with some interesting vehicles at the very least that would still have a nice parade feel.''

People will also be able to join in a group on bikes, scooters or on skates, or even walking.

Anyone wanting to be part of the parade will need to register as organisers need to know how many vehicles there will be to determine the length of the parade and, if necessary, extend the route.

Started in a very low key way last year, and initiated by Stupid Robot Fighting inventor John Espin, Rebecca hopes the new wheelbarrow section - which now has sponsorship from Mitre 10 and prizemoney of $250, $150 and $100 in EPIC dollars - will attract plenty of entries.

''Anyone with a wheelbarrow can join as an individual and decorate their wheelbarrow and push it around.''

The four main categories each have a first prize, in EPIC dollars, of $400, $200 and $100 for first, second and third, and $50 for being highly commended.

The Community Organisations category is sponsored by AFFCO, the Business and Commercial section by Zespri and Education by Ultimate Motor Group.

DMS sponsor the Supreme Theme Award which also brings $600 and the Te Puke Jeweller Trophy to the winner.

Send an email to admin@epictepuke.co.nz to request a parade entry form.