A person has died after an incident at a rural property in Te Puke today, police confirmed.

Police received the report of an incident at Number 3 Rd at 1.40pm today.

"Emergency services attended but sadly, the person has died at the scene," a police spokesperson said.

"Police are making inquiries in relation to the death on behalf of the coroner, who will release their finding in due course."

Earlier today, a St John spokeswoman said a helicopter, ambulance and rapid response vehicle went to the scene.

St John was alerted at 1.32pm.

The spokeswoman directed all further queries to police.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand directed queries to St John.