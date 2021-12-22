Te Puke identity given Te Puke Citizen of the Year award

Michael Jones is the winner of the Lorna Treloar Memorial Te Puke Citizen of the Year award.

Michael Jones is the winner of the Lorna Treloar Memorial Te Puke Citizen of the Year award.

Te Puke identity Michael Jones feels he is in illustrious company as the 2021 winner of the Lorna Treloar Memorial Te Puke Citizen of the Year award.

Admiring the list of previous winners, which includes some of the town's influential, but unsung, heroes of the past 11 years, he wonders aloud whether or not he is worthy of having his name added to the list.

Paradoxically, that modesty is one of the characteristics judges look for when making the award.

The award is a Creative Te Puke Forum initiative and forum member Kassie Ellis says the intention was always that the award goes to somebody who ''is truly community-minded, who has love and respect for the town and who just gets on with it and is willing to go that extra mile without the glory''.

Michael says he was surprised and really honoured by the award.

''I'm feeling rather humble in being chosen as the Citizen of the Year for 2021,'' he says.

''There are so many wonderful people doing magnificent work to benefit our town, particularly at this time, people working hard to keep Te Puke people safe, healthy, and thriving like the medical teams, the group at Colab or the Poutiri Trust or the fire brigade. Good people doing a terrific job.''

Michael's community involvement is rooted in his love of the town.

''Te Puke is a great town with a proud history and a brilliant future. I have just been playing a small part in trying to make Te Puke a better place. I always have.

''I was born here. Te Puke has always been my home, my turangawaewae [place to stand]. I just help out where I can.''

He says he has been involved in many areas over the years.

''Sometimes I feel I may be seen as a whack-a-mole. I pop up unexpectedly in many areas.''

He has held leadership roles in the kiwifruit industry, was a district councillor for 12 years and advocated for better town planning as an RMA commissioner.

He challenged alcohol abuse during seven years as liquor licensing commissioner.

Michael has also been a school board trustee and worked with the Te Ara Kahikatea Pathway Society to improve walkways and cycleways.

He served and was vice president of the Te Puke Promotions Committee, is current patron and past president of the Te Puke War Memorial Hall committee, has been a Tauranga Arts Councillor for many years and a volunteer driver for the Cancer Society.

He has a passion for theatre and entertainment, particularly as a performer, director and writer, and is a life member of Te Puke Repertory Society.

''Te Puke is a great place and will always need something to smile at.''

Previous winners of the award include Syd Honeyfield, Harold Cameron, Shirley McGregor, Alan Cotter and Christine Clement.