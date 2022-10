The crash happened near Te Puke on Sunday. Photo / NZME

Police have released the name of the person who died in a crash near Te Puke on Sunday.

She was Myra Leef, 68, of Hastings.

The two-vehicle crash happened at the Te Puke Highway and Strang Rd intersection around 5.50pm.

Another person was taken to hospital in a serious condition.

Inquiries into the circumstances of the crash were ongoing, police said.