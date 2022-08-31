U19 Lifeguard award winner Nicole Baker. Photo / supplied

They may be small surf clubs, but Te Puke and Maketu punch well above their weight.

Both clubs had big wins at the recent Surf Life Saving New Zealand Bay of Plenty & Coromandel Awards of Excellence.

Pukehina Surf Rescue took home three awards: Volunteer Lifeguard of the Year for club chairman Boyd Harris, Under 19 Emerging Volunteer Lifeguard of the Year for Nicole Baker, and Sustainable Action of the Year.

Maketu Surf Lifesaving Club took home Overall Club of the Year, Patrol Club of the Year, and Volunteer of the Year for chairwoman Mereheni Meads.

Boyd says it was "pretty cool" to win the award after "a fair amount of volunteer mahi".

"It's not what we do it for, but it's nice to be recognised."

Boyd first became involved in surf lifesaving at 14 with the Maketu club - he used to run down to the beach and swim across the estuary to get to the club for training.

He says he loved the friends and fun of surf lifesaving as a teen. "Who doesn't like going to the beach?"

He's now in his 40th year of lifesaving, and says he looks back with gratitude on those who helped him along his journey.

He said the hardest thing about his work as a lifeguard is "volunteering your time".

"I could have put all that time and effort into business, and probably been quite rich by now.

"We're all volunteers [at the Pukehina club] ... and so the people are there for the right reasons."

Pukehina Surf Rescue representatives at the awards ceremony. Photo / supplied

One of those people is 15-year-old Nicole Baker, who he describes as a "pretty cool" kid who has put in 135 patrol hours this year.

Nicole says she was "ecstatic" to win her award "and very surprised as well".

She won the Under 14 rookie award last year and took out the Under 19 category this year.

Nicole became a qualified lifeguard in January last year, and has been involved in the club "since I was pretty much born".

"It's a really cool environment that Pukehina Surf Rescue has, very supportive."

Nicole Baker learning beach flags hand technique at age 3. Photo / supplied

Her brother and sister were both involved in the club when they were her age.

Nicole's mother, Lea, remembered her at the club as a baby sleeping while her siblings trained, and says she was out on the water on body boards from when she could walk.

Nicole says she loves that her work lets her help the community and be with her friends - and she has to make sure she works hard during the school day so she has enough time to get her patrol hours in.

Nicole says Boyd has "pushed me through everything, and [has] always been promoting every opportunity there is".

Maketu club chairwoman Mereheni Meads, who took home Volunteer of the Year, says it was exciting to hear her name.

Maketu Surf Club representatives at the awards ceremony. Photo / supplied

"You never expect to win when you're the little club from Maketu - it was really nice."

"You don't do it to be recognised, but it is pretty cool just to know that other people appreciate the work that you do."

Mereheni has been at the club for about six years, and is also its treasurer and the junior surf co-ordinator.

"Everyone in our club does lots of jobs - I give them lots of jobs."

She joined the club when her kids wanted to be involved, and took on the challenge of becoming a lifeguard when they were short of numbers.

She, her husband, and her oldest daughter are all now lifeguards, and their younger daughter does junior surf lifesaving.

"That's a story you hear everywhere - it's actually an organisation that's really good for families."

Other Bay of Plenty award winners:

Mount Maunganui Surf Lifesaving:

Innovation of the Year, Official of the Year, Volunteer Coach of the Year, International Individual Sport Performance of the Year, Coaches Commitment Award, High Performance Recognition, Service Awards, Bay of Plenty Innovation of the Year

Papamoa Surf Lifesaving Club:

Instructor of the Year, Emerging Coach of the Year, International Individual Sport Performance of the Year, Service Awards

Omanu Beach Surf Lifesaving Club:

Eastern Region Rookie Lifeguard of the Year, Examiner of the Year, Regional Lifeguard of the Year, International Individual Sport Performance of the Year, Coaches Commitment Award, High Performance Recognition, Regional Service Award, Regional Life Membership Award