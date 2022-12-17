TCDC hours and summer guidelines

The popular Cathedral Cove park and ride shuttle will be operating over the summer holiday season in Hahei. Photo / Alan Gibson

Thames Coromandel District Council (TCDC) have advised on opening hours for council and other infrastructure and the availability of services over the holiday period.

Council offices are closed from noon on Friday, December 23 to Tuesday, January 3 and reopen to normal hours on Wednesday, January 4, 2023. Contact Centre phone number will be in operation 24/7 over this period - phone 07 868 0200.

District libraries

The area’s libraries are closed from noon on Saturday, December 24, reopening on Wednesday, January 4 at 10am. The book drop will remain open during this time.

Thames Centennial Pool

The pool is closed Saturday to Tuesday, December 24-27, open Wednesday to Friday, December 28-30, closed Saturday, December 31 to Tuesday, January 3 and reopens Wednesday, January 4.

Kerbside collections, Refuse Transfer Stations (RTS) and compactors

Summer kerbside collections service will kick into gear in December providing additional refuse and recycling services over this peak period.

The peak period summer kerbside rubbish and recycling collection schedule for the Eastern Seaboard and Northern Coromandel begins Monday, December 26, 2022 and ends Friday, February 10, 2023. The collections will be Monday to Friday (no weekends), with collections commencing at 7.30am (not 9am)

Refuse Transfer Stations (RTS) will also be operating with extended hours during this time

Alcohol bans in public places

Our district has year-round, 24/7 town centre alcohol bans, plus additional Christmas and New Year alcohol bans on many of our beaches and seaside reserves. This year, the ban for Christmas/New Year runs from 4pm on Friday, December 23, 2022 to 4am on Monday, January 9, 2023.

You cannot consume or carry or possess opened bottles of alcohol in a ban area, or in a vehicle in the ban area.

Fire bans/permits

Council no longer issues fire permits, Fire and Emergency New Zealand does. Go to their website checkitsalright.nz if you wish to apply for a fire permit.

A total fire ban applies in the Coromandel from late December to early February each year. It may be extended if weather conditions dictate.

Freedom camping in public places

If you’re camping on council land, your vehicle must be certified as self-contained by a certifying agency such as the New Zealand Motor Caravan Association, check their website nzmca.org.nz for details. Freedom camping is prohibited in some specific areas or restricted to designated zones in our district - both are clearly sign-posted.

Boat ramps, harbours and wharves

Council’s Wharf Ambassadors will be operating over the Christmas/New Year holiday and through the peak summer season at Whangamatā and Whitianga wharves. They help our council to manage activities at the wharf (wharf jumping/diving, fishing, mooring, charter operations) by ensuring that all users – leisure and business - undertake their activity in the designated areas in a safe way.

Water conservation

The long-term forecast is for hot weather this summer. Please think about your water use – plan ahead in case there are water shortages and practise water conservation wherever you can (eg, reusing washing-up water to keep your garden watered).

Surf lifesaving patrols

The warmer weather attracts large numbers of beachgoers in our district and we are thankful for Surf Life Saving New Zealand lifeguards patrolling the beaches. surflifesaving.org.nz/

Wharf Ambassadors (Whangamatā and Whitianga)

Hāhei parking and the Cathedral Cove park and ride service

The popular Cathedral Cove park and ride shuttle will be operating over the summer holiday season in Hahei. For the safety of other road users and locals living along Grange Road and neighbouring streets, visitors are strongly urged to use the Hāhei visitor carpark at the entrance to the village. The Grange Road carpark is drop-off only from October 1 to April 30 every year (except for the mobility car parks) and freedom camping is not allowed there.

Thames Connector public bus service

Thames Connector provides low-cost transport Monday - Friday to convenient locations in the Thames town centre between Tararū and Parawai.











