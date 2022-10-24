Bay Dreams 2021 at BayPark. Photo / George Novak

Plans to transform Tauranga into the best host city in Aotearoa are under way but a lack of accommodation, a "fit for purpose" stadium and a clear brand have been highlighted as key challenges that need addressing.

Tauranga City Council released its Events Action and Investment Plan last week, containing several plans to reach the 10-year target to "become the best host city in Aotearoa".

The council released the plan in partnership with Tourism Bay of Plenty, BayVenues, and economic development agency Priority One.

Black Caps play Pakistan at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui in 2018. Photo / George Novak

In the plan, the council stated this goal was about "creating the 'when I was in Tauranga' positive story and spreading this far and wide".

"We know we are already doing some great things in this space... we want to take this further and do what we can to deliver exceptional experiences and enjoy the best of what Tauranga has to offer."

The council stated it wanted to build the city's pride and reputation.

"Some initial actions" had already been set out and were likely to evolve over time.

"It is an aspirational goal and will be difficult to measure but there are some fundamental aspects that can be used as a guide..."

These aspects included businesses being actively engaged in events through promotion and sponsorship opportunities; getting the community engaged through volunteer and ambassador work; having a wider appreciation of our culture and history; becoming the first city of choice for event organisers; plus having community perception surveys.

"Priority areas of focus" included highlighting the benefits of events to the city and to instil pride in the community... plus working with mana whenua to identify opportunities and "to incorporate manaakitanga as an authentic and deliberate part of an event experience".

Partnering with various groups and businesses as part of a city-wide approach, plus offering "flexibility" in the allocation of event funding "to recognise opportunities for contributing to the best host city aspiration", were other measuring guide points.

These had a one to three-year timeframe.

The plan highlighted the AIMS Games as a key case study.

In 2019, 71 per cent of local residents agreed the AIMS Games increased their pride in Tauranga. That year, the event attracted 20,103 visitors to the city for an average of 3.72 nights per visitor. Those visitors spent $6.2 million in the city during their stay.

One Love owner Glenn Meikle, who also owns Mount Brewing Co. says accommodation in Tauranga can be tricky for events. Photo / George Novak

The council stated events were "an increasingly important economic contributor". Music festivals such as One Love and Bay Dreams attracted more than 54,000 people to Tauranga each summer, while international cricket broadcast the city worldwide.

However, there were challenges.

"A lack of suitable accommodation options and fit-for-purpose venues (e.g.

hotel and convention centre) are barriers...

"Tauranga lacks fit-for-purpose event venues that support the ability to grow across all sectors, including sports, performing arts, cultural events, and business events."

The council stated Baycourt Community Arts Centre was small. Trustpower Baypark was under increasing pressure as demand for community sports and commercial events grows. Trustpower Stadium is used predominantly for speedway and "with the city not having a fit-for-purpose stadium and our regional rugby team playing in the national league, a temporary grandstand [at Tauranga Domain] has a significant impact on the availability for other key users of the domain resulting in compromises for all parties".

"There is no clear and coordinated 'city brand' or event marketing and promotion approach. There is a significant opportunity for key partners to adopt a collaborative

approach to event funding and promotion and to respond to gaps in the events market."

One Love owner Glenn Meikle said a lack of accommodation in Tauranga was definitely a regular challenge.

"It's always been a problem with One Love. We have to book accommodation before we announce the event, as we have to accommodate the artists, and there's 20-odd bands.

"But we are always lucky with One Love. It's often a whanau, family-friendly thing where artists often stay with family, which is a big help."

Meikle said the accommodation issue was "always a complaint of the socials [media] as well."

Tony Bullot - chairman of the Hospitality NZ accommodation sector Bay of Plenty and the owner of Tauranga's 850 Cameron Motel - said that for the last 20 years there had been talk of a downtown hotel being built. If this ever came to fruition "it would be good for the city".

Bullot said that before Covid-19, there were accommodation shortages at peak times. Now there appeared to be a glut of events coming up with people "making up for the past two-and-a-half years of not being able to have any".

Phasing of events to ensure they weren't all held on the same weekend would make a significant impact on accommodation availability in Tauranga, he said.

The plan's goals were expected to be assessed regularly, with most having a one to three-year timeframe.