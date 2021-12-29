Voyager 2021 media awards
Bay of Plenty Times

Tauranga's median house price hovers above $1 million

4 minutes to read
Property experts predict what the market might look like in 2022. Photo / Getty Images

Zoe Hunter
By
Zoe Hunter

Multimedia journalist

Tauranga's million-dollar property market has again outperformed expectations despite Covid-19 disruptions, real estate agents say.

But official cash rate increases, Government legislation to curb investor appetites and tightening credit conditions may cause some "headwinds" heading

