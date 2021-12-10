Tauranga's Kulim Park to stay closed to vehicles, for now, as council upgrades continue

Kulim Park, Tauranga. Photo / NZME

Kulim Park will remain closed to vehicles this weekend.

Tauranga City Council closed the Ōtūmoetai park to traffic on December 8 while it carried out work to upgrade the area. The park was expected to reopen to vehicles this weekend but it will stay closed until December 17.

The council said today there were still finishing touches being added and work still needed to be completed on the car parking areas.

The upgrade includes a new playground, parking layout and shared pathway. Most of the construction is expected to be completed by Christmas.

Director of spaces and places Paul Dunphy said: "With restrictions on the parking areas under construction, and a large number of heavy vehicles accessing the site, it has been decided for the safety of the public we need to close the main park to vehicles until Friday 17 December."

"Construction areas are safely fenced off so people will still be able to use parts of the park, but they will need to park their vehicles away from the area."

The car park at the Tauranga Yacht Club at the Kulim Avenue end of the park will be open for limited parking.

More information can be found on the council's website.