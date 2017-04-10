A former worker at a local aviation firm has been ordered to pay more than $66,000 in damages after bidding against his employer and winning a contract with Tauranga Airport.
Employment Relations Authority member Andrew Dallas found Christopher Walters breached his employment agreement in bidding for a rescue fire service contract at Tauranga Airport while still employed by Sunair Aviation Ltd.
Mr Dallas said Mr Walters had breached an express and implied term of his employment agreement and in remedy awarded Sunair $66,681.90 in "loss of chance" damages.
He also ordered 5 per cent interest be paid on the damages from June 17, 2016, until June 17, 2017, or until the amount was paid in full, whichever was the earlier event.
Sunair employed Mr Walters as a rescue fire service operator from June 17, 2008, to March 31, 2015, and between 1998 and 2015, the company provided those services to the airport on a casual "verbal" basis.