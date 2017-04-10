In January 2015, the airport's owners, Tauranga City Council, called for tenders for the rescue fire service contract, and on February 9, 2015, Mr Walters and his wife submitted a tender under the name of Advanced Aviation Services.

Mr Walters was still an employee at Sunair at the time.

Four days later, Sunair also submitted a tender for the contract and the same day advised staff, including Mr Walters, that their jobs depended on winning this contract.

On February 20, Sunair manager and part-time owner William Power has advised the contract had been awarded to Mr Walters and Advanced Aviation Services.

Sunair contended that Mr Walters breached his obligations to the company in doing so.

The authority agreed, and found he breached a clause in his employment agreement which relates to "conflict of interest, non-competition and implied duty of fidelity."

Mr Dallas said it was also unfair that Sunair had not been told that Mr Walters had tendered for the contract when it was known he was still working for the company.

Sunair sought damages of $222,273 said to be the company's loss of profit, under the contract, plus interest and costs.

But the authority awarded only 30 per cent of that amount after it considered some contingencies, including the fact that Tauranga City Council was "under no obligation" to award the contract to either party

Mr Dallas directed the parties to submit an agreed payment schedule for costs and damages to the authority for approval.