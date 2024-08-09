“At Netsafe, we urge everyone to be vigilant when engaging with new contacts online,” a spokesperson says in a statement provided to SunLive.

“Fake profiles and suspicious behaviour are red flags to watch for, and it’s important to protect your personal information.”

Netsafe says it can help with content removal, provide confidential advice, and guide victims on their next steps, including reporting the issue to the police if necessary.

What to do if you are catfished

Netsafe has provided some tips on what to do if you believe you are being catfished:

1. Check the other person’s profile carefully, look for:

Blurry or low-resolution profile photo

Profile created recently

Few friends, photos, or personal details

Incomplete profile photos, like those not showing the whole face

2. Watch for suspicious behaviour:

Rapid escalation in messaging frequency

Pressure to share personal information, nudes, or money

Asking a lot of personal questions

3. Ask for a video call:

If they avoid video calls or make excuses, this could be a red flag

4. Use reverse image search:

Upload their profile photo to check if it’s being used elsewhere online.

5. Be cautious with sharing:

Think twice before sharing personal details or images online.

Police say if anyone is concerned they have been catfished they should contact police, who could have offending pages and profiles “shut down”.

“We have the relationships and the authority to do that. So, I strongly recommend anyone contact us if they have any concerns around catfishing or fake profiles or anything like that,” says a police spokesperson.

“We take all complaints really seriously. If anyone has been a victim of this group or has any information around what this group is trying to do, then please bring it to our attention.”

Anyone with concerns about potential offending is urged to contact police immediately.

“All complaints will be taken seriously and followed up as appropriate where there is evidence of criminal offending of this nature.”

If you believe you are being catfished you can contact Netsafe.

If you’re in danger or a crime is being committed, call 111 immediately or 105 for non-emergency.

Call toll-free on 0508 NETSAFE (0508 638 723)

Email help@netsafe.org.nz

Complete an online contact form

Text “Netsafe” to 4282

Netsafe’s contact centre is available from 8am – 8pm weekdays and 9am – 5pm weekends and public holidays.

- SunLive