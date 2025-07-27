But raising the age limit to 16 could mitigate the exposure to constant dopamine and the “doom-scrolling effect”. He said his generation lost attention quickly because of the instant satisfaction of having everything on demand via social media.
“My sister can’t watch a two-hour movie,” Dominik said. “She goes on TikTok, finds the best bits, and keeps scrolling.”
Lifting the age limit would help younger generations become more attentive, Dominik said.
Dayna Bennett, 18, agreed and said late blooming could be a good thing.
“If we grow up without social media, then when we get to 16 it’s like a new exciting thing, but you’re not dependent on it. You’re not reliant on it for your everyday source of dopamine,” she said.
The transition period from 13 to 16 would be difficult for kids who already had social media, Dayna said. However, once it was in play, the ban could be beneficial to people who had never had it.
However, Lucia Poff, 16, said the ban was too late.
“People who are younger than 13 already have social media,” she said. “People who are 9 years old are already addicted to their phones.”
Maonga Te Ruku Gallagher Harrison, 15, expanded on Dominik’s comments about bullying, saying he believed social media should be banned for 18-year-olds as well. He said rangatahi (young people) needed to wake up and realise the harmful consequences of social media on mental health.
Ashton Zhou, 16, called social media a “double-edged sword”.
“If we’re taught to use things properly, if we’re taught to separate ourselves from the screen, I think it can be used really well.
“You’re using something that’s inanimate, and the way you’ve used it may indirectly lead to not-so-great things happening. And unfortunately, that’s something that we have to live with as people who are growing up around technology.”