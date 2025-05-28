“As educators, we see first-hand the challenges young people face when navigating social media, particularly those under 16.

“While digital platforms can be useful tools for communication and creativity, the risks often outweigh the benefits at this age.”

Gordon said while restricting social media access may prove challenging to implement, it would give schools and families a strong foundation for setting expectations and having clearer conversations around boundaries.

The biggest social media issues he saw were when it was misused and online drama spilled over into school life.

“It can affect friendships, self-worth, and even classroom focus.

“Many students are not emotionally equipped to manage what they could be exposed to online, which often causes anxiety and disrupted sleep.”

Gordon said students learn about digital citizenship at Ōtūmoetai College.

“What makes cyberbullying particularly damaging is that it follows students wherever they go, be it to school or at home.

“A reduction in access would likely reduce both the volume and intensity of incidents.”

From harmful content and unrealistic body standards to online scams, there were a number of things online that young people were not ready for, he said.

“Even subtle things like algorithm-driven content can shape their worldview in ways they don’t fully understand.”

Gordon said teachers and parents struggle to keep up and manage the effects of social media.

“Students can arrive at school already distressed from something they have seen or been part of online the night before.”

Katikati mum Cassie Calvert said she was worried about the impacts of social media.

She felt positive about the bill, considering the impact the phone ban in schools has had.

“I know there are a lot of issues, with cyberbullying and addiction and seeing inappropriate or harmful content. If they can implement it, it could be really good.”

She monitored her 14-year-old son’s phone use and had allowed him to have Snapchat as a way to communicate with his friends.

She said she worried about what her son could be exposed to online that may impact his mental health and self-image.

“I actually took the phone and had a look through, and I saw some content that was talking about teen suicide and self-harming, and I thought, I didn’t realise you had access to that.”

Calvert was also concerned about the habits social media use created.

“I was born in the early 1980s and my parents used to beg me to come inside from playing out, and now I beg my children to go outside.”

She said she tried to discuss screentime and set boundaries and encourage time spent outside or seeing friends in person, but it was a challenge.

“When they’re on social media, they’re lost in it. If you don’t watch them, they will go straight on to their phones.

“You can only advise your child the best you can. I say to the kids, once you’ve seen it, you can’t take it back, so please don’t go looking for it.”

A school teacher, who did not want to be named, said the bill would make a difference during school time.

“All we can do is educate students around social media and how to be responsible on it themselves,” said the teacher, who is also a mother to a teenager.

“They’re just a bit too young and very easily influenced.”

She said the ability to constantly communicate with their peers was unhealthy and she hoped her children were not being exposed to things online they were not ready for.

“You can end up in a rabbit hole … you can’t unsee something and you can’t unread something.”

Her house rules included limited time on devices to focus on “engaging and being present in the moment with the people and the nature around you”.

She said the phone ban in schools had made a big difference.

“When phones were still allowed at school, we definitely had some situations.

“Now that they are left home, we don’t deal with them at all.”