Paid firefighters are striking for an hour after failed collective bargaining with FENZ.

Tauranga, Mount Maunganui and Greerton paid firefighters have walked off the job for an hour today as part of a nationwide protest over their pay and working conditions.

The strike is to protest Fire and Emergency New Zealand's stance over the union's negotiations for better pay, more staff resources, better equipment, as well as more support.

Pending a last-minute agreement between FENZ and the NZ Professional Firefighters Union (NZPFU), paid firefighters throughout the country will strike between 11am and noon.

That included those from Tauranga, Mount Maunganui and Greerton stations, as well as training centres and 111 fire communications centres.

Tauranga's firefighter strike. Photo / Sandra Conchie

The striking staff will not respond to incidents and a reduced number of people will be available to take calls, leaving volunteer firefighters and FENZ executive officers to respond to 111 emergencies.

The striking staff have congregated near the ANZ building on the corner of Elizabeth St and Cameron Rd, wearing their union T-shirts and waving placards.

FENZ has said it is disappointed in the industrial action and has asked the union to make a joint application to the Employment Relations Authority for facilitated bargaining — and to withdraw their strike notices.

Karne Gough, the president of the Tauranga Professional Firefighters Union, is among those who are striking for the first time in his 11-year career as a firefighter.

Gough will be one of about 40 career firefighters on duty along with off-duty staff, supporters, and non-frontline volunteers, who would be on the picket line.

Tauranga Professional Firefighters Union president Karne Gough. Photo / Supplied

He earlier said he was gutted that negotiations with their employer, FENZ, have got to this point after more than 12 months of bargaining to reach a fair settlement.

"This is certainly not something any firefighter wants to do as it's part of our ethos to be there to help the community whenever they need us.

"I also feel angry that we have been put in the position by FENZ to have to apologise to the community for taking industrial action, but our employer really left us no choice."

"This isn't merely about our pay ... our members are united in their view that if we don't strike nothing will change. But we are hoping after today, further strike action won't be needed."

It would be the first time paid firefighters nationwide would refuse to respond when their station sirens go off. Another hour-long strike is also planned for August 26.

FENZ has said it had offered the striking firefighters a pay rise of 8-19 per cent over two years.

Joanne "Wattie" Watson, the national secretary of the NZPFU. Photo / Supplied

The union's national secretary, Joanne Watson, said it was not enough and members' decision to strike was not just about money but about appropriate resourcing to protect the community, safer systems of work and better working conditions.

Last Wednesday, the union presented an amended set of claims, which they said "significantly reduced" the overall cost of claims, but FENZ had yet to respond to the union's revised claim, she said.

"The PFU has not walked away from the bargaining, but FENZ's lack of urgency or desire to keep working towards a resolution has left us no option but to proceed this Friday.

"This is not a battle focused on wages. This is a fight for appropriate resourcing to protect the community and safe systems of work."

Fire and Emergency NZ Deputy National Commander Brendan Nally. Photo / FENZ

FENZ deputy national commander Brendan Nally earlier said it was "very disappointing" the union was going ahead with the strike, despite the chance to call it off and get help to bring industrial bargaining to a conclusion.

"We asked NZPFU to make a joint application to the ERA for facilitated bargaining - and to withdraw their current strike notices while this went ahead.

"Disappointingly, the NZPFU has not responded to either of our requests.

"Instead they have issued further strike notices for two more one-hour full work stoppages on September 2 and 9. We are therefore making our own application to the ERA for facilitated bargaining.

"We and the NZPFU have been bargaining in good faith for more than 12 months for a new collective agreement. This has included mediation over the last four weeks, but we remain a significant distance apart. Mediation has effectively broken down and we've reached an impasse.

"We believe both parties will be unable to make further progress in the bargaining, without the assistance of the ERA.

"In the meantime, Fire and Emergency will continue to make best efforts to manage the impacts of strike action in a way that minimises the risk to our people and the communities we serve," he said.

"There will be delays and we have significantly fewer firefighters available during the period of the strike," he said.

"Volunteers from almost 600 fire stations nationwide would respond to emergencies as they do now, as will executive officers."

"Part of our contingency planning includes not responding to less-serious incidents in career zones during the hour of the strike, such as small rubbish fires, medical emergencies and private fire alarms," he said.