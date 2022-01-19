Don Stewart winding up the clocks in the family store. Photo / NZME

Tauranga identity Don "Tick-Tock" Stewart was well known for his great sense of humour and his lifetime passion for watchmaking and repairing timepieces.

The businessman died on January 8 after a lengthy battle with cancer, having retired nearly two years ago at the age of 91.

Don Stewart is survived by his second wife Adrienne and two sons Neville and Lawrence, their partners Cath and Julie, his four grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

In 2020, the "Don" of Don Stewart Jewellers Limited retired after he and his sons decided to close the business.

Don Stewart, who was born in Te Puke Maternity Hospital on November 19, 1928, was the youngest of two sons and his older brother Artie aged in his mid-90s lives in Tauranga.

Their parents Alice and Fred Stewart died in 1951 and 1957 respectively and Don Stewart's first wife Audrey died in February 1971 at age 47.

He and his second wife Adrienne were married for more than 40 years.

The Stewart family have deep connections to Tauranga going back many decades.

Don Stewart, pictured in 2014, with photos from the Ranui disaster. Photo / NZME

Eldest son Neville Stewart said when his father was aged about three, the family moved to Devonport Rd at the end of 3rd Avenue.

"Our grandfather Fred ran a retail business Stewart Bros Bargain Store in nearby Spring St for many years, then later on The Strand.

"The family later moved to property in Fourth Avenue West and Don continued to live in this house for the rest of his life, although it was significantly modified over the years."

Neville said his father's interest in watchmaking (horology) first began when he rode his bike off the downtown Tauranga wharf at age 9 and his watch "drowned".

"Dad took the watch to Jack Fenn's watching business to get it fixed and after making daily visits to check progress he was given a broom to sweep up."

From there his passion grew and "Tick-Tock", as he became known by his classmates, began working for Fenn's every day after school which led to an apprenticeship.

Neville Stewart said when Jack Fenn was called up for active service during World War II, his father continued his apprenticeship with John Potts in an upstairs workshop on The Strand.

Eventually, his father went out on his own upstairs in the Harbour Transport building and then from the Guinness building, both in Wharf Street, he said.

In 1967, Don Stewart opened a retail watch and jewellery store in the newly-built Piccadilly Arcade and Neville Stewart joined the business the same year and Lawrence Stewart in 1970.

In 1971/1972 the shop was moved to Devonport Rd end of the arcade and operated on the same site until its closure in February 2020.

Neville Stewart said the family became a tight unit, having worked with their father every business day for decades.

"Dad always said we were more like brothers than father and sons and Lawrence and I very much agree. Our father was good to get along with, and we had a very good relationship and great mates."

Neville, Don [centre] and Lawrence Stewart of Don Stewart Jewellers Ltd fame. Photo / NZME

Neville Stewart said his father's passion for the family business never waned despite him becoming virtually blind after suffering a macular degenerative condition for many years.

"We used to pick dad up from his home to bring into the shop every business day and it was part of our regular weekly routine.

"Even now I catch myself thinking 'it's time to go and pick up dad'. His death has left a huge hole in our family, and we miss him very much."

Don Stewart's other interests included being a volunteer fireman in his early days, yachting, boating, fishing and campervans.

"Don and his great sense of humour will be deeply missed by our family and friends."

Don Stewart, pictured in 2001. Photo / NZME

Family friend Rita Sorrenson from Tauranga said she held treasured memories of working with Don Stewart for about six years at Jack Fenn's during his mid-1950s apprenticeship days.

"Don was really nice chap, and he was really good person to work with and easy-going.

I used to serve in the shop and Don was the watchmaker. There was just the three of us and those were very good times.

"I also knew Don's first wife Audrey and his older brother Artie. They are a great family and I was really sad to hear of Don's passing. He was a great identity in Tauranga."

Stuart Crosby, who served four terms as mayor of Tauranga and is now a regional councillor, said Don Stewart's death was "quite sad".

"Don was definitely an icon in retail in the CBD, followed by his two sons who kept the family business going. Don kept working there for some time. Certainly, our family used the business as required, that's for sure."

He said Stewart had been part of the CBD's business heart for decades and saw the evolution of retail from what was once a "bustling" city centre, through to the rise of suburban shopping centres and online shopping.

"He would've seen it all."