The two teams after Te Puke Blue had beaten Hawks in the Classic Builders B Grade T20 final on Saturday.

Western Bay of Plenty Cricket

Te Puke Blue grabbed revenge when they beat B Grade first-round titleholders Hawks in the final of the Classic Builders T20 championship on Saturday.

Frenetic action from the opening ball set the scene for an encounter that saw the victors chase down a massive target of 174, with seven balls to spare.

The title decider was a replay of the B Grade first-round final in the last weekend before the holiday break.

Hawks batted first and set their opponents a mighty mountain to climb, reaching 174 for the loss of five wickets. Navpreet Singh blasted 46 off 24 balls with Jasvir Dhillon, Mani Singh and Kulwinder Singh all reaching the thirties.

Te Puke Blue, who had been humbled by Hawks in the first-round final, quickly went on attack to be up with the required run rate. Hakirat Dhillon smacked a half-century, with Tejveer Singh batting at six, smashing 29 from only 13 balls. Te Puke Blue got home with the last ball of the 18th over to even the score in finals cricket against their rivals.

In Reserve Grade, R&A Sangha defended the Don Warner Challenge trophy that they lifted from Te Puke before the holiday break when they repelled a solid challenge from Pāpāmoa. The Pāpāmoa batting attacked reached 201 for the loss of eight wickets.

Yogesh Kumar continued his season form with 48 runs in his side's hard-fought three-wicket victory. Varinder Sandhu (47) and Mohammed Nadeen (33) also played a big part in their team's success.

Hawks moved into the top six with a win over Te Puke.

Batting first, the Indian team posted a very solid 241 for the loss of nine wickets. Bikram Singh was in fine form, top-scoring with 76 runs, while Bhupi Singh took four wickets for Te Puke. The Te Puke side were removed for 113 to hand Hawks a 128-run victory.

Results

Classic Builders Reserve Grade

Pāpāmoa 201/8 (Paul Inglis 40no, Vishal Goundar 30) lost to R&A Sangha 202/7 (Yogesh Kumar 48, Varinder Sandhu 47, Mohammed Nadeen 33no, Sam Wilson 3/48)

Hawks 241/9 (Bikram Singh 76; Bhupi Singh 4/40, Ryan Crossley 3/62) defeated Te Puke 113 (Ryan Crossley 37; Gary Bassi 3/19)

Tauranga Boys' College v Aquinas College deferred — Greerton the bye.

Points Table (provisional) Mount Maunganui 171, United Indians 142, R&A Sangha 137, Cadets 135, Katikati 120, Hawks 116, Papamoa 107, Greerton 99, Tauranga Boys College 83, Te Puke 78, Aquinas College 74.

Classic Builders B Grade T20 Championship Final

Hawks 174/5 (Navpreet Singh 46, Jasvir Dhillon 37, Mani Singh 34, Kulwinder Singh 32) lost to Te Puke Blue 177/6 (Hakirat Dhillon 53).