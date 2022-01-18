Bay residents are being advised to stay out of the waters after a massive volcano eruption in Tonga and big swells from Cyclone Cody.

Bay residents are being advised to stay out of the waters after a massive volcano eruption in Tonga and big swells from Cyclone Cody.

Mount Maunganui lifeguards have raised the red and yellow patrol flag this morning signalling it's safe to return to the water.

The beach was closed over the last two days due to large cyclone and eruption-driven swells along the Mount Maunganui and Pāpāmoa coasts.

Mount Maunganui Lifeguard Service spokeswoman Selina Murray said their regional guards worked hard yesterday with several IRB pick-ups near Moturiki of surfers caught in rips.

"The majority of beach users respected the closure and just enjoyed watching the surf," she said.

☀️🌊 The sun is shining and the regional lifeguards have raised the red and yellow patrol flag this morning, which... Posted by Mount Maunganui Lifeguard Service on Monday, January 17, 2022

Surf lifesavers have set up a flagged area near Moturiki (Leisure Island), for those keen to get back into the water and will be there until 5.30pm.

Large swells seen at sunrise from the peak of Mauao (The Mount) on Monday. Photo / Hannah Payton

"It's going to be another hot day, so remember to stay safe by choosing to swim where the lifeguards are.

"If you are swimming outside of the flags, or if you are surfing - don't go alone, watch for rips, keep young child close and know your limits."

Mauao's base track and Moturiki reopened yesterday after closing on Sunday due to rough seas.

The swells were a combination of Cyclone Cody passing New Zealand and the eruption of underwater volcano Hunga-Tonga-Hunga-Ha'apai in Tonga on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Tauranga reported its fourth hottest January temperature since records began there in 1941.

On Monday, the Bay of Plenty town recorded the country's hottest temperature at 31.9°C.